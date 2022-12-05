Newswise — The 2023 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University announced its much-anticipated lineup for the second-annual literary festival, naming over 100 bestselling and critically acclaimed authors slated to appear on Tulane’s Uptown campus, March 9-11, 2023. The three-day celebration of national, regional and local authors is free and open to the public, thanks to the generosity of many individual and corporate sponsors. A full list can be found here.

A full schedule of events will be released in February. Authors appearing at the 2023 festival include (in alphabetical order) Elliot Ackerman, Elizabeth Alexander, Jonathan Alter, Shawn Amos, Ken Auletta, Dean Baquet, Terry Baquet, Alex Beard, Thomas Beller, Kevin Belton, Carl Bernstein, Jason Berry, Roy Blount, Jr., Neal Bodenheimer, Froswa’ Booker-Drew, Andy Borowitz, Tyler Bridges, Douglas Brinkley, Geraldine Brooks, Jill Conner Browne, Richard Campanella, Erwin Chemerinsky, Catherine Ceniza Choy, Jarvis DeBerry, Jonathan Dee, Alison Mariella Désir, Tony Dokoupil, Todd Doughty, Maureen Dowd, Jeff Duncan, Elizabeth Ellis, Nicole Ellis, Freddi Williams Evans, Rien Fertel, Clare Fieseler, Betsy Fischer Martin, Richard Ford, Melissa Fuster, Amy Gajda, Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., Annette Gordon-Reed, Brian Greene, Maggie Haberman, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Eric Holder, Ladee Hubbard, Sean Illing, Walter Isaacson, Leslie Iwerks, Sadeqa Johnson, T.R. Johnson, Michelle Johnston, Rodger Kamenetz, Jesse Keenan, Molly Kimball, Mitch Landrieu, J. Celeste Lay, Kiese Laymon, Michael Lewis, Sarah Lewis, Treva B. Lindsey, Jonathan Martin, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Heather McGhee, Jon Meacham, Michelle Miller, Marc Morial, David Rae Morris, Adm. Mike Mullen, Richard Ovenden, Casey Parks, Imani Perry, Tom Piazza, Karisma Price, Jason Reid, Nathaniel Rich, David Rubenstein, April Ryan, Tom Sancton, Alon Shaya, Katy Simpson Smith, Clint Smith, Jacob Soboroff, Susan Spicer, Dana Spiotta, Richard Stengel, Sue Strachan, Michael Strecker, Kara Swisher, Evan Thomas, Louisa Thomas, Michael Tisserand, Natasha Trethewey, Leigh Anne Tuohy, Sean Tuohy, Marian Tupy, Katy Tur, Kim Vaz-Deville, Robert Verchick, Ali Vitali, Cleo Wade, Darren Walker, Jacob Weisberg, Dr. Jay Wellons and Peter M. Wolf.

This is only the initial announcement of authors. The 2023 book festival’s lineup of writers is expected to grow to more than 130 and will once again feature a whirlwind of author sessions, book signings, interviews and other special events, including a family day and free book giveaway for kids.

“Last year’s inaugural Book Festival started a new literary tradition in a city that has given the world so many iconic authors and memorable characters,” Tulane University President Michael Fitts said. “This year’s festival promises to be an even greater celebration of books, the authors who create them and readers – both current and future – who cherish them. The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane is a true Mardi Gras for the mind.”

The festival co-chairs are writer and former New Orleans First Lady Cheryl Landrieu and bestselling biographer Walter Isaacson, the Leonard A. Lauder Professor of American History and Values in Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts.

“We are thrilled to announce an outstanding collection of authors and expert panelists for our second-annual New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University,” Landrieu said. “Our festival will once again offer subjects and conversations to readers of all ages and backgrounds— from our keynote speakers to our family day— we have something for everyone in our community. We were blown away by the response to our inaugural festival this past March. We look forward to hosting an amazing group of authors and the thousands of literary lovers in New Orleans and our surrounding communities.”

“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to host such a diverse and accomplished group of local, regional and national best-selling authors at our 2023 book festival,” Isaacson said. “We look forward to the many meaningful conversations, joyful moments and wonderful connections with book enthusiasts of all ages. We invite devoted book lovers to come and experience a three-day celebration of literacy and culture.”

The Crescent City’s newest literary event will include panel discussions, moderated conversations, keynote lectures, book fairs, family programming and workshops. Each day will feature at least one major plenary session with a leading author. The event will also provide a forum for media outlets, authors and readers to network and collaborate in one of the world’s most vibrant and culturally diverse cities.

All events will take place on Tulane’s uptown campus, including the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, The Commons, Dixon Hall, the Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life, McAlister Auditorium, Myra Clare Rogers Memorial Chapel, Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex and the Berger Family Lawn.

Family Day at the Festival will take place on Saturday, March 11, in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The day will focus on literacy advancement with readings and special literary-themed activities for the children of the greater New Orleans area and their families. The festival will engage with teachers, school organizations and literacy, child advocacy and city partners to encourage attendance and participation. The book festival will also partner with the Scholastic Corporation for family day.

Tulane’s own faculty have authored best-selling novels, histories, biographies and other works on subjects ranging from jazz music, the geography of New Orleans, children’s books, natural disasters, epidemics and the future of gene editing.

The inaugural New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University debuted last spring and included coverage from NBC’s ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’ and featured three days of lively, in-depth and extraordinary conversations with some of the nation’s most beloved bestsellers.

For more information on the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, please visit ​www.bookfest.Tulane.edu or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.