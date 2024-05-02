Newswise — Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) hosted Prof. Sir John Ball, our HKIAS Senior Fellow, to strengthen mathematical collaborations and promote academic exchanges. Prof. Ball, a renowned mathematician and co-organizer of the HKIAS International Conference on Mathematical Analysis and its Applications, participated in various academic events during his visit from 30 March to 27 April.

Prof. Ball held fruitful discussions with distinguished scholars from the Department of Mathematics at City University of Hong Kong. Notably, he had meetings with Prof. Jean-Michel Morel, Prof. Daniel Ho, Prof. Tao Luo, Prof. Wei Xiang and Prof. Wei Qian. These discussions aimed to foster intellectual exchange, explore research opportunities, and enhance collaboration between researchers in Mathematics.

As one of the organizers of the HKIAS International Conference on Mathematical Analysis and its Applications, Prof. Ball played a pivotal role in ensuring its success. The conference brought together leading mathematicians and researchers worldwide to discuss and share the latest advancements in mathematical analysis and its diverse applications. Prof. Ball actively participated in the conference, engaging in insightful discussions with our speakers.

Prof. Ball's visit not only provided an opportunity to strengthen academic ties but also fostered a vibrant intellectual atmosphere at HKIAS. His presence and active engagement in scholarly activities further solidified the institute's commitment to promoting research and collaboration in mathematics.

Prof. Sir John Ball is a Professor of Mathematics at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Between 1996-2018 he was Sedleian Professor of Natural Philosophy at the University of Oxford. Professor Ball is currently a foreign member of the French Academy of Sciences, a fellow of the Royal Society, UK and the President of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.