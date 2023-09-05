Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the annual 2023 Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The annual Walk will be held again at Town Square Park in Murrieta.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

“We are excited to have the community join us this year at the MORE THAN PINK Walk to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community,” said Jill Eaton, Executive Director for Inland Empire Susan G. Komen. “Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is critical to our mission and it is clear that our services are needed as the demand increases.”

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at Town Square Park at 7 a.m., opening ceremony kicks off at 8 a.m. and the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m.

Sponsors for the event include: Abbott, Pechanga Resort & Casino, IEHP, Amazon, Milgard Windows and Doors, The Camp Transformation Center, The City of Murrieta, Loma Linda University Health Murrieta, Teamsters Local 1932, Smith Marion, Circle K West Division, Pure Steel, United University of Nursing, Cruz’s Tacos, City of Hope, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, Impact Instant Canopy USA, KABC, KFROG, Press Enterprise, Inland Valley Daily News and The Sun.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: 2023 Susan G. Komen Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 7 a.m.

Where: Town Square Park, Murrieta

Details: Register at: www.komen.org/iewalk

Please contact Deb Song at [email protected] for interviews, photo and interview opportunities or live shots. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.