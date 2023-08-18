Newswise — Portland, Ore., August 18, 2023 – Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the return of the 2023 Oregon and Northwest Washington MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, September 16. The annual Walk will be held for the first time at the Oregon Zoo.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

“We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walk to the community and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer,” said Tyler Pagel, Development Director for Susan G. Komen in the Pacific Northwest. “Supporting individuals going through breast cancer in our community continues to be a critical mission and the demand for our services continue to increase.”

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at the Oregon Zoo and check-in begins at 6 a.m. The Walk begins at 8:15 a.m. Closing ceremony will be held at 9:15 a.m. Participants of the Walk will get an exclusive day at the Zoo.

Sponsors for the event include Hoffman Construction, Knight Cancer Institute and The Oregonian.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: 2023 Susan G. Komen Oregon and Northwest Washington MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Saturday, September 15, 2023, 6:15 AM

Where: Oregon Zoo

Details: Register at: komen.org/portlandwalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.