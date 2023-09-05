GW Experts Available: G20 Summit

WASHINGTON(September 5, 2023)- The 18th annual G20 Summit is scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi, India. This will be the first summit held in South Asia, and more specifically India. According to The Hill, China will likely not be in attendance while the countries still work to resolve their three years worth of tensions over their shared border. The agenda is said to include climate change, the global economy and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer commentary, insight and analysis on U.S.-China relations and other topics to come out of Sec. Blinken’s visit. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Shannon Mitchell at [email protected] or Cate Douglass at [email protected].

Alyssa Ayres is Dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs. Dean Ayres is a foreign polic practitioner and award-winning author with senior experience in the government. From 2013 to 2021, Dean Ayres was a senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, where she still serves an adjunct senior fellow. Dean Ayres can speak to India’s role in the world, and on U.S. relations with South Asia in the larger Indo-Pacific.

Deepa Ollapally, a research professor of International Affairs; the Associate Director, Sigur Center for Asian Studies; and the Director, Rising Powers Initiative is an expert on India-China Relations, International Relations of South Asia, Indo-Pacific Regional security; and identity and foreign policy of rising powers. Professor Ollapally has held numerous senior positions in world policy roles. Ollapally can comment on the relationship and policies between India and China.

Robert Sutter, a professor of practice of international affairs, is an expert U.S.-China relations, Chinese foreign relations, contemporary U.S. policy toward Asia and the Pacific, and political, security and economic development in Asia and the Pacific. Sutter’s government career saw service as senior specialist and director of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Division of the Congressional Research Service, the National Intelligence Officer for East Asia and the Pacific at the US Government’s National Intelligence Council, the China division director at the Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research and professional staff member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Bruce Dickson is a professor of political science and international affairs. Dickson’s research and teaching focus on political dynamics in China, especially the adaptability of the Chinese Communist Party and the regime it governs. In addition to courses on China, he also teaches on comparative politics and authoritarianism. His current research examines the political consequences of economic reform in China, the Chinese Communist Party’s evolving strategy for survival, and the changing relationship between state and society. Dickson can discuss matters related to China.

Scheherazade Rehman is the director of the European Union Research Center (EURC) and a professor of international finance, international business, and international affairs. Her areas of expertise include international finance, global and emerging financial markets, central banking, Middle East economics and Islamic finance, and the European Union. She has advised a number of institutions including OPIC, USAID, U.S. State Department, The World Bank, IMF, and Central Banks and Finance Ministers of Turkey, Nigeria, Peru, Mongolia, Hungary, Poland, Russia and China. Rehman can discuss topics related to the global economy and global economic recovery.

-GW-



