Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) is the No. 3 nursing school in the world, according to 2023 QS World University rankings. JHSON is well ranked for its impactful scholarly publications, academic strength, employer reputation, and wide-ranging research.

“As one of the world’s top nursing schools, we can leverage our global research and partnerships to bring communities together and make a difference in people’s lives,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Our school has global relevance and is dedicating to building nursing education and research and a sustainable workforce.”

JHSON is also ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report for its master’s and doctor of nursing practice (DNP) programs.

Advancement of nursing around the globe is part of JHSON’s mission to create a healthier world for all. Its Center for Global Initiatives (CGI) maintains active engagement with numerous international partners and conducts collaborative work with the Consortium of Universities for Global Health, Jhpiego, the International Council of Nursing, the International Council of Midwifery, Sigma, the World Health Organization (WHO), and others. JHSON provides consultation to international schools seeking to establish graduate or other instructional programs, and faculty and students participate in research and scholarship initiatives with international colleagues.

In policy and advocacy, the school advises on initiatives within the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to address gaps in nursing education and leadership and has helped to implement the WHO Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery 2021-25 (SDNM) in the Americas region.

Some of JHSON’s most recent global partnership work includes:

Co-developing a novel virtual mental health and wellness center in Vellore, India in partnership with the Christian Medical College Vellore

Partnering with Jhpiego to support advancement of midwifery education in Africa

Partnering with the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare to lead an innovative Train the Trainer course for development of nurse leaders in infection prevention and control throughout India.

The school also hosts multiple short- and long-term international visitors each year to advise and collaborate on global research, policy, and technology initiatives.

View the Center for Global Initiatives brochure for more information on its global advocacy and collaboration.

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a four-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a three-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.