Newswise — For the fifth consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) is ranked the No. 1 accredited master’s nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings. The school’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) also ranked No. 1, moving up one spot from its previous No. 2 ranking.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment,” says JHSON Dean Sarah L. Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Not only do these rankings speak to our unyielding commitment to inclusive excellence, but also our leadership in both education and the evolving landscape of health."

In specialty areas, the school ranked:

The mission of JHSON is to improve the health of individuals and diverse communities locally and globally through leadership and excellence in nursing education, research, practice, and service. The school offers an all-graduate curriculum that emphasizes leadership across all levels and unparalleled opportunities to further nursing’s role in innovation, policy, advocacy, entrepreneurship, community and global health, business, administration, and more.

JHSON is consistently recognized for its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and strives to interweave these values into every activity, class, event, and organization. The school has earned distinctions as a HEED Award recipient for commitment to diversity for four consecutive years and a Best School for Men in Nursing for three.

Throughout the past year, JHSON has continued to make significant investments in digital and immersive learning opportunities for students including virtual reality simulations, online classes, and the creation of the Center for Immersive Learning and Digital Innovation. The school also launched a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner track in the DNP program set to begin in fall 2022.

As a leader across the world, JHSON is ranked No. 3 by QS Global World University 2021 rankings.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are determined by weighing factors including peer review, acceptance rate, student and faculty ratio, faculty practice, and research funding, among others.

