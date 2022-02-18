Newswise — The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University announced today its much-anticipated lineup and complete schedule for its inaugural event, which will take place March 10-12, on Tulane University's uptown campus. The book festival is free and open to the public.

Among the national bestselling authors participating are Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, John Grisham, Imani Perry, Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., Bakari Sellers, Don Lemon, Jon Meacham, Charles Blow, Clint Smith, Cleo Wade, Sarah Broom and David Brooks. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will feature 130 renowned and rising authors, including an engaging group of children’s authors, some of New Orleans’ top chefs and an all-star musical lineup.

Click here to view the complete book festival schedule.

This one-of-a-kind book festival will have a distinct New Orleans flavor with live jazz music, cooking presentations from several top chefs and some of the Crescent City’s most colorful authors and political figures. Lively author discussions, moderated conversations, panel discussions, book sales and at least one major plenary session featuring a leading author will highlight each day.

“The Book Festival at Tulane University is Mardi Gras for the mind – a celebration of the written word and the joy of reading,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said. “Book lovers and families with literary tastes ranging from bestselling fiction to current events to culinary delicacies will find plenty to choose from during this festival of letters.”

“We are very excited about our schedule and our amazing author lineup. I look forward to experiencing the vibrant synergy between the authors and the audience. We hope book lovers from all around New Orleans and the surrounding communities will join the Tulane community in attending this rich, historical event and share the love of reading,” said festival co-chair Cheryl Landrieu.

“It’s a tremendous honor to welcome such a dynamic and talented group of authors, chefs and musicians to the Tulane campus. Our inaugural book festival schedule includes a diverse and entertaining lineup of authors from many genres. We believe our panels and sessions feature timely topics that will lead to lively conversations. We hope to attract and captivate book enthusiasts from all over, especially in the New Orleans and Tulane communities, for a three-day celebration of literature and culture,” said festival co-chair Walter Isaacson, the Leonard A. Lauder Professor of American History and Values in Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts.

Barnes & Noble College Bookstore at Tulane is the official book partner of The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University. Books from the participating authors will be available for purchase in the bookstore, located inside the Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life, each day from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Author book signings will take place immediately following the conclusion of each session.

All events will take place on Tulane’s uptown campus, including Dixon Hall, the Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life, Myra Clare Rogers Memorial Chapel, Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex and the Berger Family Lawn.

All current Covid-19 protocols will be enforced.

For more information on the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, please visit ​www.bookfest.Tulane.edu and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.