Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Decorating for the holidays can be a joyous time, but it can also prove dangerous. Real trees — and even artificial ones — adorned with lights and ornaments can pose a serious fire risk.

Joshua Carson, MD, regional director of Loyola Medicine's Burn Center, warns people to be extra cautious around the holidays to prevent burn injuries, even with something as simple as a Christmas tree. Loyola's Burn Center is the largest in Illinois and a regional leader in treating adult and pediatric burns.

"Many people love to decorate their homes for the holiday season, and it's important to do so in a way that can prevent any harm from coming to you, your family or your home," said Dr. Carson. "This time of year, we often see an uptick in patients with serious burns in our emergency departments and burn centers, but many of these situations are easily preventable if people follow the right precautions."

Unplugging the lights before going to bed and avoiding extension cords can help prevent fires. Christmas lights and the overuse of extension cords create heat that can cause even an artificial tree to catch fire. Be sure to use lights that have been safety tested by an independent laboratory. Additionally, before you add a strand of lights, make sure to check for exposed or frayed wires. It's important to check the lights on pre-lit artificial trees too.

A dried-out tree is one of the most common causes of fire. To keep your tree fresh before decorating, store it outside in a bucket of ice and cut off about two inches of the trunk for better water absorption. Be sure to check water levels daily and provide one quart of water per inch of stem diameter.

If you experience any burns this holiday season, Loyola Medicine's Burn Center can advise on how to properly care for the injury to prevent lasting damage. "You don't have to suffer a severe burn to call us for advice, but signs a burn might be serious include skin discoloration, especially if the skin turns white or black, swelling, loss of sensation and burns covering a large area of the body," said Dr. Carson. "If burns cover more than a hand-sized area or affect the face, eyes, hands or feet, definitely seek medical treatment."

Most physicians are not trained in advanced burn care and treating serious burns requires a multidisciplinary approach, which is why it's best to visit a hospital or care center with a dedicated burn unit. Severe burns can cause problems that affect other parts of the body, some requiring specialized nurses or special surgical care. Burn centers can also provide the physical and occupational therapy and psychosocial support needed when recovering from serious burns.

As people put up their trees for the holiday, whether artificial or real, following simple steps can help prevent burns and keep loved ones safe this holiday season.

