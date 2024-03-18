Newswise — With myriad external pressures and challenges facing hospitals and health systems today, it is more important than ever to mitigate internal risks. Unprofessional behavior, which negatively impacts patient care, retention, and team dynamics, is a legal, financial and cultural risk that many health systems are now looking to address head on. Peer-reviewed research consistently shows unprofessional behavior in health systems can be reduced by 85% through implementing the right tools and processes.

The Vanderbilt Health Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy (CPPA) will host a two-day, hands-on course in Nashville to equip hospital and health system leaders with strategies and tools to address unprofessionalism and create a safe, respectful and reliable environment inside their organizations. The course, “Promoting Professionalism,” will address these challenges and more with real-world case studies, recent research and practical skills and tools attendees can implement at their own institutions.

CPPA has conducted more than 25 years of research to help medical centers and physician groups make health care kinder, safer and more reliable. The course will be taught by CPPA faculty who have decades of experience in health care leadership and professional accountability.

When: April 15-16 Where: Grand Hyatt; 1000 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

For more information or to register: www.cppacoursespring.org

Additional Details: Vanderbilt University Medical Center is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Vanderbilt University Medical Center designates this live activity for a maximum of eight and one fourth (8.25) AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

This event is eligible for nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) contact hours; however, the number of hours is yet to be determined. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nursing Education and Professional Development, is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.

Questions: Craig Breedlove, (440)-474-2960, [email protected]

