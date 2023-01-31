Newswise — SALISBURY, MD---U.S. News & World Report again has ranked two of Salisbury University’s online graduate programs among the nation’s best.



For the sixth year, the publication rated SU’s online M.B.A. Program one of the top in the U.S. (No. 142 out of 344). SU’s online M.S. in Nursing Program also was ranked among the country’s best (No. 92 out of 185).



Selections for both programs were based on criteria including student engagement and excellence, faculty credentials and training, technology and peer assessment.



“For more than two decades, U.S. News and other guides have ranked Salisbury University among the nation’s best higher education institutions,” said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “As technology and degree paths evolve, SU is upholding the highest standards in every program regardless of delivery format.



“Our students receive a remarkable education from these programs, and this recognition underscores our dedicated faculty and staff who ensure our graduates have the best preparation available to enter or advance in their fields.”



Last fall, U.S. News announced additional rankings for SU, placing it at No. 63 out of 175 public and private U.S. institutions in the “Best Regional Universities – North” category, No. 40 among the nation’s “Best Value Schools” and No. 14 among public institutions in the region. The University also once again made the publication’s list of “Best Colleges for Veterans.”



View this year’s U.S. News online program rankings at www.usnews.com/education/online-education/rankings.



Learn more about SU and opportunities to Make Tomorrow Yours at www.salisbury.edu.