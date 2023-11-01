ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 1, 2023) — On Monday, President Biden issued a new executive order on “Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence,” aimed at ensuring the United States leads the way in leveraging the promise of the technology, while also managing the risks.

The executive order is the first of its kind in the U.S.—requiring new safety assessments, equity and civil rights guidance and research on AI’s impact on the labor market.

George Berg, an associate professor at the University at Albany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC), studies artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and maker technologies.

Berg calls the executive order a “good first step” toward ensuring that AI use is positive and not disruptive for modern society.

“As artificial intelligence technology has become more and more successful, it is becoming an increasingly significant part of people’s lives. It has the promise to improve their work, education, and personal lives. It also has strong potential downsides, such as increased chances of threats to personal privacy, legal rights, employment prospects, and even health.

“The President’s executive order does not limit the innovation that drives the amazing advances in these new technologies, but at the same time, it highlights the good and bad that can come from their deployment and points us in the direction of how in the U.S., and worldwide, these technologies should be harnessed to maximize their benefit.”

Berg is available for phone or live/recorded interviews. UAlbany has an on-campus television studio available for remote interviews.

About the University at Albany:

