Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 — The University of California, Irvine has received more than 143,000 applications for fall 2023, setting a campus record for the third consecutive year and continuing to solidify its position as one of the most desired schools in the country. It also places UCI among the top four universities in the nation for the most freshman applications since 2015.

UCI is one of only three UC campuses to see an increase in applications this year. A total of 121,074 aspiring freshmen applied for fall admittance to UCI, nearly 2,000 more than last year. Another 22,087 applications came from transfer students, the second-highest number among the nine UC undergraduate campuses. And, reflecting the university’s commitment to serving students throughout the state, UCI received applications from 57 of California’s 58 counties.

Additionally, UCI was – for the fifth consecutive year – the top UC choice for first-generation, in-state students, with 45 percent of its California-resident applications coming from those who will be the first in their families to attend college. Further, for the third year in a row, the Irvine campus was No. 2 in the UC system for in-state applications from underrepresented minorities (37,192) and No. 1 for low-income families, with 48 percent of applicants identifying as low-income.

“We are extremely gratified that students across the state value the quality of education we provide at UC Irvine and the efforts we have made to ensure academic excellence,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman. “We take great pride in the programs we offer our students.”

This year’s history-making applications pool comprises a diverse group of 143,161 students, both incoming freshmen and transfers – up 1,153 from last year.

In addition to being the top in-state UC choice for Asian American freshmen (33,164) and transfers (6,497), UCI was second for Chicano/Latino freshmen (31,842) and transfers (4,957) and second for African American transfers (943).

UCI, which aspires to be a national leader and global model of inclusive excellence, has been federally designated as both a Hispanic-serving institution and an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institution. In August 2020, the campus launched the Black Thriving Initiative – a whole-university approach to creating a culture in which Black people thrive, in part by linking UCI’s success with that of Black communities on and off campus.

In indicators of short- and long-term affordability, UCI continually excels. More than 10,700 UCI enrollees received Pell Grants in 2022-23, totaling $58.6 million. Many of them are first-generation students, for whom a university education is a means to upward social mobility. UCI has a webpage on its commitment to helping individuals achieve the American dream.

Overall, UCI has been recognized as one of the best public universities in the U.S. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, it has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report for the past eight years in a row.

