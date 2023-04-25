Newswise — Irvine, Calif., April 25, 2023 — Highlighted by the program in education, nine fields of advanced study at the University of California, Irvine placed in the nation’s top 20 among public universities in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 graduate school rankings, published online today, marking UCI as one of the leading locations in the country for students to pursue graduate degrees.

“UCI has established itself as a world-class public research university in a wide range of graduate disciplines,” said Gillian Hayes, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate Division. “These rankings confirm that our campus offers challenging and intellectually rich opportunities for students of all backgrounds to achieve academic and professional excellence.”

The newly released rankings underscore the continued distinction of the School of Education, which placed fourth among public universities and 11th overall. Its doctoral programs boast an internationally acclaimed research and teaching faculty, a supportive community of interdisciplinary scholars, and highly selective student cohorts admitted annually.

“The UCI School of Education’s top rankings by U.S. News & World Report are a testament to our exemplary record of research, academic programs, talented staff and scholarly community. Our impact on the education sector at all levels and our expanding partnerships across the region and state illustrate our transformative work in and out of the classroom from early childhood to higher education and beyond,” said Frances Contreras, School of Education dean and professor.

Other graduate programs at UCI within the top 20 among public universities were:

Chemistry, 11th (24th overall) Business/full-time MBA, 15th (37th overall) Earth science, 16th (27th overall) Computer science, 17th (31st overall) Mathematics, 17th (34th overall) Physics, 18th (35th overall) Business/fully employed MBA, 18th (28th overall) Engineering, 19th (34th overall)

Several specialty programs were also rated, with many at UCI landing in the top 20 among public universities. Organic chemistry ranked sixth and inorganic chemistry seventh. In computer science, artificial intelligence was 11th. Geometry placed sixth (16th overall), while computer engineering ranked 15th and biomedical engineering 16th.

U.S. News did not evaluate any arts, humanities, social sciences, social ecology or biological sciences programs this year, as these are rated in alternate years. Updated 2023-24 medical school and law school rankings will be released at a later date.

UCI is one of the top graduate degree-granting institutions in the U.S., offering more than 120 master’s and Ph.D. programs. It has over 6,000 students engaged in advanced scholarship and research. In 2022, UCI granted 1,754 master’s degrees and 500 Ph.D.s.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The campus has produced five Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an on-campus ISDN line to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists may be found at communications.uci.edu/for-journalists.

NOTE TO EDITORS, PHOTO AVAILABLE AT

https://news.uci.edu/2023/04/25/uc-irvines-graduate-programs-shine-in-u-s-news-world-report-rankings