Newswise — Irvine, Calif., September 20, 2023 – UCI Division of Continuing Education (UCI DCE) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Krissyvan Truong as its new associate dean. With a distinguished background in higher education leadership and a passion for educational excellence, Krissyvan is poised to help advance the work of the division as it enters a new phase of development and growth.

“I am excited to join DCE at this moment as the division prepares to launch its five-year strategic plan. We are motivated and committed to delivering top-notch, relevant educational programs for learners at all stages of life, both regionally and globally. Our mission and vision will guide us in better serving our learners and illuminating the path toward achieving their academic, personal, and professional goals.”

Truong joins DCE from her previous role as the associate dean, strategic initiatives at the University of Redlands, School of Business & Society, a position she held since 2018. Her notable career in higher education leadership includes administrative roles at institutions including Cal State University, Fullerton; Claremont Graduate University; Loma Linda University; Columbia University; USC; UCLA; and UC Berkeley.

UCI Division of Continuing Education Dean Krissy Collins expressed her enthusiasm for Truong’s appointment, stating, “We are so excited to have Krissyvan join our team at this pivotal time at DCE. Dr. Truong’s deep understanding of program evaluation, strategy and what makes for engaging and useful learning opportunities for adults will help us to achieve our goals and more effectively serve our learners.”

Truong’s extensive experience and accomplishments align seamlessly with DCE’s strategic objectives, making her an ideal choice to help lead DCE toward an exciting future. Her appointment underscores the division’s commitment to academic excellence and dedication to empowering lifelong learners through accessible and dynamic education.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education: UCI Division of Continuing Education (UCI DCE) was established in 1962 and has served the lifelong learning and career development needs of individuals, organizations, and the community on a local, regional, and global scale. Through a wide range of educational opportunities, including certificate and specialized studies programs, short courses and strategic partnerships, UCI DCE provides learning pathways for those seeking career advancement or personal enrichment. For more information about UCI DCE, including its new strategic plan, vision, mission, and values, visit www.ce.uci.edu

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The campus has produced five Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 37,000 students and offers 224 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

