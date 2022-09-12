Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine has been ranked eighth among the nation’s public universities – and 34th overall, an improvement of two spots – on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 list of “Best Colleges,” released today. This is the eighth consecutive year in which UCI has placed in the top 10.

In addition, UCI ranked No. 7 overall in the subcategory of social mobility, which takes into account the graduation rate of students awarded Pell Grants.

The latest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” rankings – now in their 38th year – assesses the country’s bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on more than a dozen measures of academic quality.

“I am delighted that U.S. News & World Report has once again recognized UCI’s overall excellence by including us in its listing of the top 10 public universities in the nation,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman. “This ranking is testament to the hard work and dedication of our extraordinary faculty, outstanding staff and talented students.”

In other areas, UCI has again been rated the country’s 15th-best college for veterans. The U.S. News & World Report also evaluated certain undergraduate programs. UCI came in 24th for computer science, 30th for business, 39th for nursing and 42nd for engineering.

Available online at www.usnews.com/colleges, these results come on the heels of UCI being ranked ninth in the nation among public universities on Forbes’ 2022 list of “America’s Top Colleges.”

Earlier this year, UCI was No. 9 in Money.com’s 2022 survey of “Best Colleges,” making it the highest-rated California university.

In other higher education ratings, in 2019, both Money and Forbes put UCI first in the country among public universities for “best value” – a school’s ability to deliver the biggest bang for the tuition buck based on costs, academic quality, postgrad earnings, student debt and graduation success. And in the 2019 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education ranking of the nation’s universities, UCI placed first for offering an inclusive, supportive learning environment.

And twice in a row, for its commitment to upward mobility, UCI has topped The New York Times’ College Access Index of U.S. universities “doing the most for the American dream.”

