Newswise — LAW AND POLITICS

Brian Blankenship is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science. His research and teaching interests are in the areas of international relations, international security, and international cooperation, with a focus on U.S. foreign policy and the politics of military alliances.

Bradford (Brad) McGuinn is a senior lecturer with the Department of Political Science and director of the Master of Arts in International Administration program. He holds a Ph.D. in International Studies with concentration in Middle Eastern studies. His fields of research and teaching include international security, Middle Eastern studies, civil-military relations and political violence.

Costantino Pischedda is an associate professor of political science whose research interests cover a broad range of topics at the intersection between international relations, security studies, and comparative politics: civil war dynamics (in particular civil war alliances), counterinsurgency, civilian victimization and terrorism, coercion theory, non-violent resistance, natural resources and conflict, and the psychology of preventive war.

Pablo Rueda-Saiz, associate professor of law. His primary interests include international and comparative constitutional law, law and society, social movements, armed conflict, and globalization.

CHINA’S INFLUENCE IN THE REGION

June Teufel Dreyer is a professor of political science. She teaches courses on China, U.S. defense policy, and international relations. Dreyer has lectured to, and taught a course for, National Security Agency analysts, and consults for organizations including the National Geographic and Centra Technology. She is a senior fellow of the Foreign Policy Research Institute and a member of International Institute for Strategic Studies.

GEOGRAPHY AND RELIGIOUS STUDIES

Ira M. Sheskin is widely recognized for his work on the geography and demography of the American Jewish community. His areas of expertise involve the collection, analysis, and presentation of quantitative data. Much of his work can be found at www.jewishdatabank.org. He is past chair of both the Transportation Geography and Ethnic Geography Specialty Groups of the Association of American Geographers and serves on the Board of the Race, Ethnicity, and Place Conference.