Newswise — UF Online, the University of Florida’s top-ranked online bachelor’s degree program, announced an education partnership with Nicklaus Children’s Health System, as part of a commitment to empower Florida healthcare workers in achieving their education goals today. The partnership supports eligible employees of the Miami-based healthcare provider starting with the fall 2023 semester.

Ranked the No. 1 online bachelor’s degree program in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report, UF Online strives to increase access to a University of Florida degree through new partnerships. Nicklaus Children’s Health System is South Florida’s only health system exclusively for children and includes a 309-bed pediatric specialty hospital and an extensive network of outpatient services extending from southern Miami-Dade County to Martin County.

“We are proud to partner with this incredible healthcare organization to create a pathway for their employees to access an exceptional education via UF Online. This partnership is perfectly timed as we expand our RN to BSN program with a second start date in Fall 2023 to support Florida’s hospitals and workforce needs,” said Evangeline Tsibris Cummings, senior assistant provost and director of UF Online. “UF Online is proud to support health care workers in south Florida in finding their path to the Gator Nation and we thank Nicklaus Children's Health System leadership for making this possible.”

Launched in 2021, UF Online’s Gator Pathways program is designed to welcome students from all locations and life stages to earn their UF bachelor’s degree via UF Online. This partnership with Nicklaus Children’s Health System is the latest addition to Gator Pathways, whereby UF Online partners with employers and associations to remove barriers for their workforce and membership to earn their UF degree. Whether workers pursue their degree in nursing, computer science, health education and behavior, or other majors, UF Online is here to support them each step of the way in full partnership with their employer.

“At Nicklaus Children’s, we are committed to supporting our employees in fulfilling their goals of today and dreams of tomorrow,” said Kara Marante, vice president and chief people officer. “We are pleased to partner with UF Online to help employees attain their educational and career aspirations. Employees pursuing degrees in the UF Online program, and with other area universities, are eligible for tuition reimbursement for successfully completed course work.”

“The College of Nursing is very excited about the partnership between UF Online and the Nicklaus Children’s Health System Education Assistance Program that will increase access to our fully-online RN to BSN bachelor’s degree. We are excited to be reaching out across the State of Florida in our mission to increase the educational level and to enhance professional opportunities for registered nurses.” said Anna McDaniel, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, UF College of Nursing Dean and the Linda Harman Aiken Chair.

Today’s announcement is a testament to UF Online’s commitment to supporting healthcare professionals nationwide. As an exemplary leader in online higher education, UF Online has forged a bright partnership with a prestigious hospital and health system in the state of Florida.

Interested employees can visit ufonline.ufl.edu/nchs for more information. The UF Online fall semester application deadline is May 1, 2023. Organizations and associations interested in achieving their goals by helping their members and workers join the Gator Nation can contact UF Online Assistant Director for Strategic Partnerships Rachel Cook at [email protected] or call 352-273-2774.