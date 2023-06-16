Newswise — Heather Stout will join the College of Applied Health Sciences as the Director of Operations and Services with the Division of Disability Resources and Educational Services (DRES) in August. She will assume the responsibilities that have been so ably handled for the past few years by interim director Dr. Kim Collins, who will retire at the end of June.

Heather currently serves as the Accessibility and Wellness Programs Coordinator in the St. Louis University School of Law. Her career has focused on equal access and inclusion of students with disabilities in higher education, and includes positions as Director/Associate Dean of the Disability Resource Center at Purdue, assistant director of The Learning Center/Disability Resources at Washington University, program director of disability services at St. Louis University, coordinator of disability services at UIC, and workplace possibilities consultant with Excel Managed Care and Disability. She earned an undergraduate degree in psychology at The Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she completed several internships with DRES. She also has advanced training in rehabilitation counseling with deaf and hard of hearing adults, office ergonomics, and applied suicide intervention skills.

Maureen Gilbert, Assistant Director, Non-Academic Support and Coordinator of the Campus Life division of DRES, will provide additional administrative support beginning today, and will serve as interim director during the transitional period.