Newswise — The University of Redlands will celebrate the inauguration of Krista L. Newkirk, the University’s 12th president as well as the completion of the Forever Yours campaign on February 23, 2022. The day of festivities will begin with a formal installation ceremony in the University’s Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Events include the inaugural REDtalks, the announcement of the amount raised during the Forever Yours campaign, and conclude with a dance party on the Quad.

“This inauguration represents a transformational moment in the history of the University of Redlands,” said Jamison J. Ashby ’82, Chair, University of Redlands Board of Trustees. “We have in President Newkirk a leader who knows how to solve problems and lead necessary change while preserving our legacy.”

U of R Presidential Search Committee Chair and First Vice-Chair of the Board Larry Burgess ’67 added, “We are excited for the potential President Newkirk brings to the next chapter of the University’s history.”

Since arriving at the University of Redlands in early July 2021, President Newkirk has led the charge to create a safe environment for in-person campus activities. She also oversaw the launch of the School of Business and Society, implemented and expanded the Redlands Promise marketing plan, initiated a collaborative strategic planning process, and completed the University’s comprehensive Forever Yours fundraising campaign.

“I am honored to be part of the University of Redlands community,” President Newkirk said. “I look forward to celebrating all we have accomplished over our long and distinguished history while anticipating the bright future we will build together.”

As part of the inauguration celebration, the University will host its first-ever REDtalks. From making the world a better place to branding yourself in the age of social media, REDtalks will showcase the expertise, talent, and thought leadership of University of Redlands faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends, including New York Times bestselling authors Jim and Deborah Fallows and NFL championship coach Norv Turner. The Fallows will discuss their book, Our Towns: A 100,000 Mile Journey into the Heart of America, and Jim will lead a panel discussion. Redlands Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Evan Sanford ’17 will emcee the event.

Closing out the evening festivities, the University will announce the completion of its historic Forever Yours comprehensive fundraising campaign. Nearly 70 percent of the record-breaking total will be directed to the University’s endowment, with a significant portion of that support benefiting scholarships and financial aid. Vice President for Finance/CFO Kevin Dyerly said, “The campaign’s contributions to the endowment will make a significant impact in supporting future generations of students at the University.”

For more information or to view the live stream inauguration of President Krista L. Newkirk, followed by the REDtalks, visit www.redlands.edu/inauguration2022.