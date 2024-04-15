Newswise — University of West Florida Argonauts and friends are invited to support the University of West Florida and its programs on UWF’s sixth annual Day of Giving scheduled for Thursday, April 18. Alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends will have the opportunity to invest in the University’s future during the 24-hour online fundraising initiative and social media event.

This year the University has a fundraising goal of $175,000 and an individual gift goal of 1,100. UWF is jumpstarting its Here for Good campaign with this year’s Day of Giving and aims to raise the most money in the history of UWF’s Day of Giving events.

Participants will be directed to make gifts on dayofgiving.uwf.edu to funds which include Athletics; Civility and Inclusion; College of Arts, Social Sciences & Humanities; Community Development; Greatest Needs & Student Support; Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering; Lewis Bear Jr. College of Business; School of Education; Usha Kundu, MD College of Health; UWF Emerald Coast; UWF Historic Trust and Pensacola Museum of Art and WUWF.

For each gift of $30 or more, participants will receive an exclusive pair of Day of Giving socks with a special print only available for Day of Giving 2024. With a gift of $75, participants are eligible to receive a UWF speaker cooler, while supplies last.

The UWF Alumni and Development teams will host a drive-thru and walk-up Day of Giving breakfast at Museum Plaza, 120 Church Street in downtown Pensacola from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The Argo2Go food truck will be serving grab-n-go breakfast. Attendees who RSVP will receive a free breakfast entree and beverage while supplies last.

Argos and friends are encouraged to invite others to give and spread awareness of the initiative online using #UWFDayofGiving.

This event is part of UWF Founders Week, a weeklong celebration of the University’s founding. Learn more at uwf.edu/foundersweek. For more information about Day of Giving, visit dayofgiving.uwf.edu.