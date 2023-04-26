Newswise — The University of West Florida’s fifth annual Day of Giving raised $218,999.33 and connected more than 1,380 donors from around the world in just 24 hours, resulting in a record-breaking online fundraising initiative for the University. Alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends chose from more than 80 funds to support on April 20.

“It was heartwarming to see our Argo family and friends show up in record numbers to impact so many lives in such a short amount of time,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “These gifts will go a long way toward supporting UWF’s robust programming and the life-changing education we deliver.”

The “Battle of the Decades” theme gave donors an opportunity to defend or claim the top decade spot. UWF alumni were encouraged to make donations for their graduation decade. UWF supporters who are not alumni were encouraged to support the decade when they first got involved with UWF such as when they visited the UWF campus, attended a UWF event or when they made their first gift to support the University. The 80s decade took the top spot from the 60s/70s decade by $800, bringing in $53,998.60 in support of their decade. The 20s decade had the most individual gifts for another year, totaling 270. For each gift of $30 or more, participants received a pair of exclusive Argo print socks.

“Our donors, alumni, community and industry stakeholders continue to support UWF and make a difference in many students’ lives,” said Howard Reddy, vice president for University Advancement. “Their support makes all the difference as UWF forges new horizons.”

The event was part of UWF’s Founders Week, a weeklong celebration that serves as an opportunity to bring the UWF family together, welcome alumni and visitors to campus and give back to the community.

For more information about UWF Day of Giving, visit dayofgiving.uwf.edu.

For more information about giving to UWF, visit uwf.edu/give.