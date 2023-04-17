Newswise — University of West Florida Argonauts from across the country and around the world will come together to support the University and its programs on UWF’s fifth annual Day of Giving scheduled for Thursday, April 20. Alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends are invited to invest in the future success of UWF students and faculty during the 24-hour online fundraising initiative and social-media-driven effort. Donors can choose from more than 80 funds and make their gifts at dayofgiving.uwf.edu.

The theme “Battle of the Decades” will return this year, giving donors an opportunity to defend or claim the top decade spot. UWF alumni are encouraged to make donations for their graduation decade. Each decade’s progress will be displayed throughout the day on UWF’s Day of Giving website. UWF supporters who are not alumni are encouraged to support the decade when they first got involved with UWF such as when they visited the UWF campus, attended a UWF event or when they made their first gift to support the University. For each gift of $30 or more, participants will receive a pair of exclusive Argo print socks. Last year, the 60s and 70s decades raised the most dollars, while the 20s and students decade group brought in the most donors.

Argos and friends are encouraged to invite others to give and spread awareness of the initiative online using #UWFDayofGiving.

The event is part of UWF’s Founders Week, a weeklong celebration that serves as an opportunity to bring the UWF family together, welcome alumni and visitors to campus and give back to the community. For more information on Founders Week, visit uwf.edu/foundersweek. For more information about UWF Day of Giving, visit dayofgiving.uwf.edu.