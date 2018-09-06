Can't We All Just Get Along? National Conversation on Civility Features Psychologists, Media Personalities

WHAT:

From the Brett M. Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearing to people burning their Nike products, as the country approaches the 2018 midterm elections, our national rhetoric is more polarized than ever. Rudeness, name-calling, bullying and insults have become so commonplace that many Americans have tuned out. Can these behaviors be curbed, and can we learn to disagree civilly? To address these and other questions, the American Psychological Association and the National Institute for Civil Discourse have partnered to present “A National Conversation on Civility.”

Scott Simon: One of America’s most-admired broadcasters, award-winning host of NPR’s “Weekend Edition” will moderate.

Jonathan Haidt, PhD – Social psychologist at the New York University Stern School of Business and author of numerous books, including “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion” and co-author of “The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.”

Sally Kohn – Author of “The Opposite of Hate” and host of “The State of Resistance” podcast. Kohn is a CNN political commentator and a former Fox News contributor.

Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD – Chief executive of the American Psychological Association since 2017, Evans is the former commissioner of Behavioral Health and disability Services for the city of Philadelphia.

Carolyn J. Lukensmeyer, PhD – Executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, an organization that works to reduce political dysfunction and incivility in our political system. She previously served as founder and president of AmericaSpeaks, an award-winning nonprofit organization that promoted nonpartisan initiatives to engage citizens and leaders through the development of innovative public policy tools and strategies.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Doors open at 6:30. Panel discussion with audience participation from 7-9 p.m., followed by a reception from 9-10 p.m. Haidt and Kohn will be signing copies of their books. Tickets are available for purchase at www.gwutickets.com $18 for the panel discussion only, $28 for the discussion and reception

Jack Morton Auditorium George Washington University 805 21st St., N.W. Washington, DC 20052

