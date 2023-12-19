Newswise — The innovation titled “White rat organs (Rattus norvegicus) made from waste materials as an interactive model for self-learning” by lecturers at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, and students of Chulalongkorn University Demonstration School won the silver medal at The International Trade Fair-Ideas, Inventions and New Products (iENA) 2023, which was held on October 28-30, 2023, in Nuremberg, Germany, as well as received the Special Award on stage from Association of Polish Inventors and Rationalizers.

This innovation was one of 26 works selected by the National Research Council (NRCT), Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the only team from Chulalongkorn University to participate in the competition in the category of Teaching and Research, Pedagogical items. The developing team of this innovation includes Asst. Prof. Dr. Pawana Chuesiri, Mr. Pakdee Sudthanom, and Mrs. Chantima Intarapanya from the Faculty of Veterinary Science, and Mr. Gridtayoch Chuesiri, a student at Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Secondary School.

“White rat organs (Rattus norvegicus) made from waste materials as an interactive model for self-learning” is an innovative veterinary anatomy teaching media used instead of real animals for three-dimensional learning, with the organs expanded to three times the size of real rat organs. The tool helps enhance students’ understanding and overcome fear, thus improving the learning atmosphere and the effectiveness of the lessons. It allows students to improve precision in dissecting the body and reduces the risk of exposure to chemicals that may affect health. Inside the model are electrical circuits and magnets for a 360-degree interaction with students. In addition, the model is made from waste materials such as foam beads and plastic lids.