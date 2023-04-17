“Juice jacking” is a maneuver that has recently gained traction by cybercriminals stealing data from unsuspecting users when their phone is plugged into a public USB at airports, hotels, malls and other high-traffic areas.

Although the concept is not new, the attacks have become so common they caught the eye of the FBI, which issued a warning to users. The FBI suggested that people not use public charging stations, and public Wi-Fi poses a much greater risk.

Tulane University cybersecurity and information technology expert Michael Harris of the School of Professional Advancement said the threat of using public Wi-Fi still exceeds juice jacking and people should take this warning seriously.

“Juice jacking is another threat to be mindful of while enjoying the benefits of technology,” Harris said. “This technique is where a bad actor uses public USB ports to introduce malware or monitoring applications to a user’s device. Android smartphones appear to be more prone to be affected, but iOS devices are not immune to the attacks.”

“The good news is people should follow good cybersecurity basic hygiene and bring their own outlet charger or battery charger while traveling instead of using public charging stations,” Harris said.