Our News on Newswise
Statement: American Academy of Ophthalmology and ASCRS Urge Aetna to Reverse Disruptive New Policy on Cataract Surgery
Aetna, the country’s third-largest provider of health insurance and services, is requiring pre-approval for all cataract surgeries starting July 1, 2021.
1-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
What You Don’t Know About Fireworks Can Cost You Your Sight
Every year, people suffer serious eye injuries from backyard fireworks displays. Most of the victims are children and bystanders located nowhere near the pyrotechnics.
24-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
In Show of COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence, 96% of America’s Ophthalmologists Already Vaccinated
The American Academy of Ophthalmology is calling on its members to continue to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated, including their staff.
16-Jun-2021 3:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
First In-person Eyecelerator Meeting to Focus on Where We Are, Where We’re Headed
Register today for the first in-person Eyecelerator™ conference, set for Thursday, July 22, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.
15-Jun-2021 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The Health Exam You Didn’t Know You Needed
The American Academy of Ophthalmology urges all healthy adults to get an eye exam at age 40, even if their vision seems fine. Early signs of disease and changes in vision may start to happen at this age.
12-May-2021 4:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
David W. Parke II, MD, American Academy of Ophthalmology CEO, Will Step Down After 12 Years of Visionary Leadership
David W. Parke II, MD, has announced to the Board of Trustees that he is stepping down as Academy CEO, stating that leadership transitions are healthy and important and that the organization is in a strong position with robust programs, strong...
29-Apr-2021 5:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Parents: Here are 5 Steps to Protect Your Young Athletes’ Eyes
As kids begin to resume their favorite sports, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is reminding the public that the best defense against potentially blinding sports-related injuries is wearing protective eyewear.
20-Apr-2021 3:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Drinking Wine May Help Protect Against Cataracts
People who consume alcohol moderately appear less likely to develop cataracts that require surgery. The new research was published as an Article In Press in Ophthalmology, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
26-Mar-2021 5:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Don’t add a Champagne Cork Mishap to the 2020 Dumpster Fire
Ophthalmologists, physicians specializing in medical and surgical eye care, say exploding corks can cause a wide range of eye injuries.
16-Dec-2020 12:00 PM EST
PubMed Approves Ophthalmology Retina for Indexing
The National Library of Medicine has accepted Ophthalmology® Retina for inclusion in Medline/PubMed, the first time it has accepted a printed, monthly U.S. ophthalmology journal in 12 years.
26-Mar-2019 3:00 PM EDT
Spring Break Travel Advisory: Pack Backup Contact Lens Supplies to Avoid Infections
The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Academy of Optometry are joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to offer spring break safety tips so travelers spend their time on the beach, not in the emergency room
4-Mar-2019 4:00 PM EST
Thinking About Hitching a Ride on a Mission to Mars? Here’s One Hazard You Haven’t Considered
One risk of space flight is a possible danger to vision. Retired NASA astronaut David Wolf, M.D., will discuss how space flight affects eyes on in a keynote address at a conference of leading eye physicians and surgeons, hosted by the American...
17-Apr-2018 4:05 PM EDT
Ophthalmology Experts Available to Comment on Increase in Nearsightedness
8-May-2015 7:05 PM EDT
Eye MD Expert Comment Available Re JAMA Study: Diabetes 2 Epidemic Impacting Younger People's Vision
11-Dec-2012 4:05 PM EST
American Academy of Ophthalmology Experts Available Re: Diabetic Retinopathy, an Increasingly Common Cause of Blindness
9-Nov-2012 10:15 AM ESTSee All Experts