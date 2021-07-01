San Francisco, CA USA

Statement: American Academy of Ophthalmology and ASCRS Urge Aetna to Reverse Disruptive New Policy on Cataract Surgery

Aetna, the country’s third-largest provider of health insurance and services, is requiring pre-approval for all cataract surgeries starting July 1, 2021.
Newswise: Fireworkssparkler.jpg

What You Don’t Know About Fireworks Can Cost You Your Sight

Every year, people suffer serious eye injuries from backyard fireworks displays. Most of the victims are children and bystanders located nowhere near the pyrotechnics.
Newswise: vax.goel.jpg

In Show of COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence, 96% of America’s Ophthalmologists Already Vaccinated

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is calling on its members to continue to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated, including their staff.
First In-person Eyecelerator Meeting to Focus on Where We Are, Where We’re Headed

Register today for the first in-person Eyecelerator™ conference, set for Thursday, July 22, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.
Newswise: HealthyVisionMonth21.jpg

The Health Exam You Didn’t Know You Needed

The American Academy of Ophthalmology urges all healthy adults to get an eye exam at age 40, even if their vision seems fine. Early signs of disease and changes in vision may start to happen at this age.
Newswise: Parke-CEO.jpg

David W. Parke II, MD, American Academy of Ophthalmology CEO, Will Step Down After 12 Years of Visionary Leadership

David W. Parke II, MD, has announced to the Board of Trustees that he is stepping down as Academy CEO, stating that leadership transitions are healthy and important and that the organization is in a strong position with robust programs, strong...
Newswise: sportseyesafetychildathlete.jpg

Parents: Here are 5 Steps to Protect Your Young Athletes’ Eyes

As kids begin to resume their favorite sports, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is reminding the public that the best defense against potentially blinding sports-related injuries is wearing protective eyewear.
Drinking Wine May Help Protect Against Cataracts

People who consume alcohol moderately appear less likely to develop cataracts that require surgery. The new research was published as an Article In Press in Ophthalmology, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Newswise: champagne.png

Don’t add a Champagne Cork Mishap to the 2020 Dumpster Fire

Ophthalmologists, physicians specializing in medical and surgical eye care, say exploding corks can cause a wide range of eye injuries.
Newswise: schachat_hires.jpg

PubMed Approves Ophthalmology Retina for Indexing

The National Library of Medicine has accepted Ophthalmology® Retina for inclusion in Medline/PubMed, the first time it has accepted a printed, monthly U.S. ophthalmology journal in 12 years.
Newswise: BacterialkeratitisBacterialinfectionofthecornea.jpg

Spring Break Travel Advisory: Pack Backup Contact Lens Supplies to Avoid Infections

The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Academy of Optometry are joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to offer spring break safety tips so travelers spend their time on the beach, not in the emergency room
Newswise: DavidWolfv2.jpg

Thinking About Hitching a Ride on a Mission to Mars? Here’s One Hazard You Haven’t Considered

One risk of space flight is a possible danger to vision. Retired NASA astronaut David Wolf, M.D., will discuss how space flight affects eyes on in a keynote address at a conference of leading eye physicians and surgeons, hosted by the American...
Newswise: Man-with-glasses175x117.jpg

Ophthalmology Experts Available to Comment on Increase in Nearsightedness

Eye MD Expert Comment Available Re JAMA Study: Diabetes 2 Epidemic Impacting Younger People's Vision

American Academy of Ophthalmology Experts Available Re: Diabetic Retinopathy, an Increasingly Common Cause of Blindness

About

The mission of the American Academy of Ophthalmology is to advance the lifelong learning and professional interests of ophthalmologists (Eye M.D.s) to ensure that the public can obtain the best possible eye care.

