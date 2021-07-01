Aetna, the country’s third-largest provider of health insurance and services, is requiring pre-approval for all cataract surgeries starting July 1, 2021.

Every year, people suffer serious eye injuries from backyard fireworks displays. Most of the victims are children and bystanders located nowhere near the pyrotechnics.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is calling on its members to continue to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated, including their staff.

Register today for the first in-person Eyecelerator™ conference, set for Thursday, July 22, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology urges all healthy adults to get an eye exam at age 40, even if their vision seems fine. Early signs of disease and changes in vision may start to happen at this age.

David W. Parke II, MD, has announced to the Board of Trustees that he is stepping down as Academy CEO, stating that leadership transitions are healthy and important and that the organization is in a strong position with robust programs, strong...

As kids begin to resume their favorite sports, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is reminding the public that the best defense against potentially blinding sports-related injuries is wearing protective eyewear.

People who consume alcohol moderately appear less likely to develop cataracts that require surgery. The new research was published as an Article In Press in Ophthalmology, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

