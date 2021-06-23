Our News on Newswise
AMA Passes ACR-Led Resolution Opposing Paying Patients to Switch Treatments
The American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates passed a resolution developed by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) to oppose insurance companies providing financial incentives for patients to switch from their prescribed treatment...
23-Jun-2021
ACR Releases Position Statement on Patient Safety and Site of Service for Biologics
The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has released an updated position statement on patient safety and site of service for biologics outlining several reasons why the ACR strongly believes infusions should be administered in a monitored health...
21-Jun-2021
ACR COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance Recommends Vaccination, Addresses Immunosuppressant Drugs & Patient Concerns
The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has released its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Guidance Summary that provides an official recommendation to vaccinate rheumatology patients with musculoskeletal, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Important...
11-Feb-2021
American College of Rheumatology Launches Digital Health Coaching Program for Black and Latina Women with Lupus
The American College of Rheumatology (ACR), in partnership with Pack Health, launched two digital health coaching programs to reduce health disparities among Black women and Latinas living with systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus).
16-Dec-2020
Rheumatologists Applaud Long-Awaited Updates to Cognitive Care Reimbursement in Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule
The final rule provides much-needed increases in Medicare reimbursement for the evaluation and management (E/M) services provided by rheumatologists and other cognitive care specialties to Medicare beneficiaries. Healthcare services billed under E/M...
9-Dec-2020
Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing Rule Will Harm Patient Access and Jeopardize Practice Stability, Rheumatology Leaders Warn
The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) today warned that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) interim final rule establishing a “most favored nation” (MFN) payment model for Medicare Part B drugs will dramatically disrupt...
9-Dec-2020
61 Healthcare Groups Urge Congress to Support Implementation of the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule
Today, more than 60 healthcare stakeholders, representing Medicare providers, signed a letter urging congressional leaders to support bipartisan legislation that would implement the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service’s (CMS) Calendar Year...
17-Nov-2020
American College of Rheumatology Announces 2020 Award Recipients
The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) will recognize the recipients of its 2020 Master of the ACR designation and the Awards of Distinction during the College’s Business Meeting & Awards Ceremony. The Distinguished Fellow Award recipients...
6-Nov-2020
Experts Talk Unique Benefits of the Patients’ Access to Treatments Act of 2012
25-Jun-2012