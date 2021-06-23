Atlanta, GA USA

AMA Passes ACR-Led Resolution Opposing Paying Patients to Switch Treatments

The American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates passed a resolution developed by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) to oppose insurance companies providing financial incentives for patients to switch from their prescribed treatment...
ACR Releases Position Statement on Patient Safety and Site of Service for Biologics

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has released an updated position statement on patient safety and site of service for biologics outlining several reasons why the ACR strongly believes infusions should be administered in a monitored health...
ACR COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance Recommends Vaccination, Addresses Immunosuppressant Drugs & Patient Concerns

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has released its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Guidance Summary that provides an official recommendation to vaccinate rheumatology patients with musculoskeletal, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Important...
American College of Rheumatology Launches Digital Health Coaching Program for Black and Latina Women with Lupus

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR), in partnership with Pack Health, launched two digital health coaching programs to reduce health disparities among Black women and Latinas living with systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus).
Rheumatologists Applaud Long-Awaited Updates to Cognitive Care Reimbursement in Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule

The final rule provides much-needed increases in Medicare reimbursement for the evaluation and management (E/M) services provided by rheumatologists and other cognitive care specialties to Medicare beneficiaries. Healthcare services billed under E/M...
Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing Rule Will Harm Patient Access and Jeopardize Practice Stability, Rheumatology Leaders Warn

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) today warned that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) interim final rule establishing a “most favored nation” (MFN) payment model for Medicare Part B drugs will dramatically disrupt...
61 Healthcare Groups Urge Congress to Support Implementation of the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule

Today, more than 60 healthcare stakeholders, representing Medicare providers, signed a letter urging congressional leaders to support bipartisan legislation that would implement the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service’s (CMS) Calendar Year...
American College of Rheumatology Announces 2020 Award Recipients

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) will recognize the recipients of its 2020 Master of the ACR designation and the Awards of Distinction during the College’s Business Meeting & Awards Ceremony. The Distinguished Fellow Award recipients...
About

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., the American College of Rheumatology is an international medical society representing over 9,400 rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals with a mission to empower rheumatology professionals to excel in their specialty. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatologists are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases. For more information, visit www.rheumatology.org.

Contacts

Jocelyn Givens
Director, Public Relations & Communications

 jgivens@rheumatology.org

(404) 929-4810

Amanda Head
Public Relatons Specialist

 acorna@rheumatology.org

Kyna Willis
Public Relations & Communications Specialist

 kwillis@rheumatology.org

(404) 929-4831
