AMSSM toolkit aims to answer common questions parents have regarding the risks, benefits and appropriate practice habits of sport participation for their young athletes.

Add to Favorites

AMSSM Past Presidents Kimberly Harmon, MD, FAMSSM and Robert Dimeff, MD, FAMSSM, both received the Founders’ Award on April 17 during the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) Virtual Annual Meeting.

Add to Favorites

The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine presented the following awards during its 30th Annual Meeting on April 17, 2021.

Add to Favorites

The AMSSM Collaborative Research Network (CRN) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 AMSSM CRN $300K Research Grant. Drs. Jonathan Drezner, Kimberly Harmon and Aaron Baggish will serve as co-principal investigators for their research...

Add to Favorites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is pleased to recognize the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) as one of the first organizations to join the National Youth Sports Strategy (NYSS) Champions platform.

Add to Favorites

The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine has released a statement on “Interim Guidance on the Pre-participation Physical Exam for Athletes during the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic.”

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Society For Sports Medicine (AMSSM) and National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) have joined forces to address growing concerns and confusion amid youth sports and recreation...

Add to Favorites

An expert medical task force appointed by the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has issued guidance for assessing potential cardiac issues in high school...

Add to Favorites