AMSSM Announces Launch of Youth Sport Advocacy Toolkit
AMSSM toolkit aims to answer common questions parents have regarding the risks, benefits and appropriate practice habits of sport participation for their young athletes.
30-Apr-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Drs. Robert Dimeff and Kimberly Harmon Receive AMSSM Founders’ Awards
AMSSM Past Presidents Kimberly Harmon, MD, FAMSSM and Robert Dimeff, MD, FAMSSM, both received the Founders’ Award on April 17 during the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) Virtual Annual Meeting.
19-Apr-2021 8:35 AM EDT
2021 Award Winners Announced at 30th AMSSM Annual Meeting
The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine presented the following awards during its 30th Annual Meeting on April 17, 2021.
19-Apr-2021 8:30 AM EDT
AMSSM Awards $300K Research Grant to Study Cardiac Outcomes in Athletes, Including Those Affected by COVID-19
The AMSSM Collaborative Research Network (CRN) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 AMSSM CRN $300K Research Grant. Drs. Jonathan Drezner, Kimberly Harmon and Aaron Baggish will serve as co-principal investigators for their research...
16-Nov-2020 5:40 PM EST
AMSSM Recognized by President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition as an NYSS Champion to Promote Participation in Youth Sports
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is pleased to recognize the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) as one of the first organizations to join the National Youth Sports Strategy (NYSS) Champions platform.
17-Sep-2020 11:20 AM EDT
AMSSM Releases Guidance Statement about Sports Physicals during the COVID-19 Pandemic
The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine has released a statement on “Interim Guidance on the Pre-participation Physical Exam for Athletes during the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic.”
26-Aug-2020 3:05 PM EDT
Medical Organizations Team Up to Help Parents and Caregivers Navigate Return to Sports and Recreation during COVID-19 Pandemic
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Society For Sports Medicine (AMSSM) and National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) have joined forces to address growing concerns and confusion amid youth sports and recreation...
11-Aug-2020 4:15 PM EDT
NFHS-AMSSM Guidance for Assessing Cardiac Issues in High School Student-Athletes with COVID-19 Infection
An expert medical task force appointed by the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has issued guidance for assessing potential cardiac issues in high school...
9-Jul-2020 2:15 PM EDT
Brain Experts to Help Demystify Difficult Brain and Spine Injuries Next Week at 2014 AMSSM Annual Meeting
Post-concussion syndrome (PCS) and spinal cord injuries are complex problems that can present with a variety of symptoms or sequelae. To help demystify some of the debate which exists surrounding the definition of when concussion becomes...
27-Mar-2014 7:00 AM EDT
David Epstein, New York Times Best-Selling Author of ‘The Sports Gene’, to Deliver Presidential Keynote at 2014 AMSSM Annual Meeting
David Epstein, author of the New York Times bestseller, The Sports Gene, will deliver the Presidential Keynote at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans next week.
26-Mar-2014 3:35 PM EDT
Sports Medicine Physician Experts on Winter Sports Injury Prevention & Treatment to Offer Comments During 2014 Olympic Games
Sports medicine physician members of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM), who are experts in winter sports injury prevention and treatment, are available for interviews during the Olympic Games.
7-Feb-2014 10:00 AM EST
Concussion Expert Available to Discuss Winter Sports Injuries/Safety
17-Dec-2012 11:00 AM EST
Concussion Expert Available: 5 Things to Ask Your Doctor if You’ve Been or Think You’ve Been Concussed
12-Dec-2012 3:15 PM EST