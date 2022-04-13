Newswise — The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine presented the following awards during its Annual Meeting on April 12, 2022, in Austin, TX.

Best Overall Research Award – Erin Hammer, MD, MPH – Effect of Degree of Weight Cutting on In-Competition Injury Risk in Collegiate Division I Wrestlers

Harry Galanty Young Investigator Award – Kristin Whitney, MD – Running Gait Biomechanics in Children and Adolescents, Age and Sex-Specific Features

The Harry L. Galanty, MD Young Investigator's Award is presented at the Annual Meeting for the most outstanding research presentation by a member who is a sports medicine fellow or who has recently completed fellowship training. The award was established in 2003 to honor Harry Galanty, MD, a charter member of the AMSSM, who passed away in 1999 at the age 36. Dr. Galanty’s contributions to sports medicine combined service and a commitment to teaching and research.

NCAA Research Award – Daniel Herman, MD, PhD – Return to Play After ACL Injury is Related to Neurocognitive Performance and Modified by Sex

The NCAA Award for best research presentation addresses the health and safety issues of college athletes.

Community Advocacy Award – Jennifer Koontz, MD, MPH, FAMSSM for her community-based, COVID-19 social media presence

Best Overall Case Presentations

Katherine Bohringer, DO, for her case titled Hypertension in the High Seas

Sean Bradley, MD, for his case titled Never Turn a Blind Eye!

Resident Scholarship Award Winners

Lyndsey Booker, MD

Alexandre Lavigne, MD

Faustine Ramirez, MD

Derek Stokes, MD

Alec Wilhelmi, MD

Matthew Wise, DO

South Bend/Notre Dame Resident Scholarship Winners

Jeremy Carter, MD

Joseph Coppiano, MD

Tunc Kiymaz, MD

Emily Wolfenden, MD, MPH

Galen Medical Student Scholarship Award Winners

Alex Akman, MS

Alan Grusky, BS

Andrew Nowak, JD

Jason Davenport Memorial Scholarship Award

Beatrice Caballero, MD

Justin Chu, MD

Eugene Palatulan, MD

James Smith, MD, MPH

Tiana Woolridge, MD, MPH

Agostini Medical Student Community Outreach Grant