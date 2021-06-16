Washington, DC USA

American Sociological Association Honors Leaders in the Discipline

The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2021 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers. Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of...
16-Jun-2021

Prudence Carter Elected 113th ASA President; Mignon Moore Voted Vice President

WASHINGTON, DC—Prudence L. Carter, E.H. and Mary E. Pardee Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Education, University of California-Berkeley, has been elected the 113th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA). Mignon R....
4-Jun-2021

The Political Context and Infant Health in the United States

Researchers examine how infant health, which has far-reaching implications for future population health, has been impacted by political context, specifically the political party of the president or governor.
25-May-2021

Study Explores How Sexism Within Religious Congregations Shapes Women’s Health

A new study has found that sexism in religious institutions can limit the health benefits of religious participation for women.
23-Mar-2021

Study Explores How Racism and Threat Perception Play Out in Criminal Law

In a new study, Scott Duxbury, Assistant Professor of Sociology at UNC, considers whether racial threat drove states to adopt punitive sentencing laws. His findings reveal that punitive sentencing laws, which have been implicated in racial disparity...
29-Jan-2021

CONTAGIOUS ADDICTION: Opioid Prescriptions Increase Likelihood of Family Members’ Use

A new study in the American Sociological Review carefully traces the contagion of opioid use among families. The study’s conclusions should impact how and when opioids are prescribed, particularly when driven by patient demand.
18-Jul-2019

Sociology and Social Justice

On August 10-13, thousands of sociologists from around the nation and the world will meet in New York at the association’s 114th Annual Meeting. At a time when issues ranging from the U.S. census to the racial wealth gap dominate public...
12-Jul-2019

Newswise: AldonMorrisLecture02.28.19133.jpg

Northwestern Univerity’s Aldon Morris Elected President of the American Sociological Association

Aldon Morris, Leon Forrest Professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Northwestern University, was elected the 112th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA), and Rhacel Parreñas, University of Southern California, has...
11-Jun-2019


Sociologists Available to Discuss Vaccines and COVID-19

3-Dec-2020

Sociologists Available to Comment on Police Brutality and Racial Inequality

The murders of George Floyd and Jacob Blake are part of a continuum of police brutality toward Black individuals, which too often ends with murder. Sociologists study how this issue of police violence is related to class, race, and inequality.
4-Sep-2020

Sociologists Available to Discuss Schools Reopening During a Pandemic

As school districts grapple with how to plan for the start of the 2020 school year, parents, teachers, and administrators are divided on the best approach. Sociologists study education, families, inequality, access, and a number of other issues...
16-Jul-2020

Sociologists Available to Discuss Sexual Misconduct

3-Oct-2018

Sociologists Available to Comment on Ireland's Referendum on Abortion

26-May-2018

Sociologists Available to Discuss Florida School Shooting

16-Feb-2018

Sociologists Available to Discuss Las Vegas Massacre

2-Oct-2017

Sociologists available to discuss tax policy and tax reform, including the Child Tax Credit, social policies, and property taxation.

7-Sep-2017

About

The American Sociological Association is a non-profit membership association dedicated to advancing sociology as a scientific discipline and profession serving the public good.

Contacts

Preeti Vasishtha
Director of Communications

 pvasishtha@asanet.org

202 247-9872

Johanna Olexy
Senior Communications Associate

 communications@asanet.org

202-247-9873
