The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2021 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers. Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of...

WASHINGTON, DC—Prudence L. Carter, E.H. and Mary E. Pardee Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Education, University of California-Berkeley, has been elected the 113th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA). Mignon R....

Researchers examine how infant health, which has far-reaching implications for future population health, has been impacted by political context, specifically the political party of the president or governor.

A new study has found that sexism in religious institutions can limit the health benefits of religious participation for women.

In a new study, Scott Duxbury, Assistant Professor of Sociology at UNC, considers whether racial threat drove states to adopt punitive sentencing laws. His findings reveal that punitive sentencing laws, which have been implicated in racial disparity...

A new study in the American Sociological Review carefully traces the contagion of opioid use among families. The study’s conclusions should impact how and when opioids are prescribed, particularly when driven by patient demand.

On August 10-13, thousands of sociologists from around the nation and the world will meet in New York at the association’s 114th Annual Meeting. At a time when issues ranging from the U.S. census to the racial wealth gap dominate public...

Aldon Morris, Leon Forrest Professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Northwestern University, was elected the 112th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA), and Rhacel Parreñas, University of Southern California, has...

