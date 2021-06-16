Our News on Newswise
American Sociological Association Honors Leaders in the Discipline
The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2021 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers.
Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of...
Prudence Carter Elected 113th ASA President; Mignon Moore Voted Vice President
WASHINGTON, DC—Prudence L. Carter, E.H. and Mary E. Pardee Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Education, University of California-Berkeley, has been elected the 113th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA). Mignon R....
The Political Context and Infant Health in the United States
Researchers examine how infant health, which has far-reaching implications for future population health, has been impacted by political context, specifically the political party of the president or governor.
Study Explores How Sexism Within Religious Congregations Shapes Women’s Health
A new study has found that sexism in religious institutions can limit the health benefits of religious participation for women.
Study Explores How Racism and Threat Perception Play Out in Criminal Law
In a new study, Scott Duxbury, Assistant Professor of Sociology at UNC, considers whether racial threat drove states to adopt punitive sentencing laws. His findings reveal that punitive sentencing laws, which have been implicated in racial disparity...
CONTAGIOUS ADDICTION: Opioid Prescriptions Increase Likelihood of Family Members’ Use
A new study in the American Sociological Review carefully traces the contagion of opioid use among families. The study’s conclusions should impact how and when opioids are prescribed, particularly when driven by patient demand.
Sociology and Social Justice
On August 10-13, thousands of sociologists from around the nation and the world will meet in New York at the association’s 114th Annual Meeting. At a time when issues ranging from the U.S. census to the racial wealth gap dominate public...
Northwestern Univerity’s Aldon Morris Elected President of the American Sociological Association
Aldon Morris, Leon Forrest Professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Northwestern University, was elected the 112th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA), and Rhacel Parreñas, University of Southern California, has...
Sociologists Available to Discuss Vaccines and COVID-19
3-Dec-2020 9:00 AM EST
Sociologists Available to Comment on Police Brutality and Racial Inequality
The murders of George Floyd and Jacob Blake are part of a continuum of police brutality toward Black individuals, which too often ends with murder. Sociologists study how this issue of police violence is related to class, race, and inequality.
4-Sep-2020 5:30 AM EDT
Sociologists Available to Discuss Schools Reopening During a Pandemic
As school districts grapple with how to plan for the start of the 2020 school year, parents, teachers, and administrators are divided on the best approach. Sociologists study education, families, inequality, access, and a number of other issues...
16-Jul-2020 1:20 PM EDT
Sociologists Available to Discuss Sexual Misconduct
3-Oct-2018 4:45 PM EDT
Sociologists Available to Comment on Ireland's Referendum on Abortion
26-May-2018 12:45 AM EDT
Sociologists Available to Discuss Florida School Shooting
16-Feb-2018 9:05 AM EST
Sociologists Available to Discuss Las Vegas Massacre
2-Oct-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Sociologists available to discuss tax policy and tax reform, including the Child Tax Credit, social policies, and property taxation.
7-Sep-2017 5:05 PM EDTSee All Experts