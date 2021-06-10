Our News on Newswise
AMP Recommends Minimum Set of Pharmacogenetic Alleles to Guide Clinical CYP2D6 Genotype Testing, Promote Standardization, and Improve Patient Care
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today published consensus recommendations to aid in the design and validation of clinical CYP2D6 assays, promote standardization of testing...
Association for Molecular Pathology and Association of Pathology Chairs Call on Congress to Pass the Verified Innovative Testing in American Laboratories (VITAL) Act
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) and the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) commend U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for introducing legislation that would allow molecular pathology professionals to continue advancing and offering...
New Association for Molecular Pathology Report Reignites Effort for Appropriate Reimbursement for Professional Analysis, Interpretation, and Reporting of Molecular Diagnostic Testing Procedures
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) has released the results of its qualitative and quantitative “Analysis of Professional Work Effort in Molecular Test Interpretation Report.” More than 100 molecular professionals reported that their...
Latest Association for Molecular Pathology Survey Findings Indicate Significant Decline in Molecular Testing for Cancer During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today released the preliminary results of its “Molecular Testing for Cancer during COVID-19” survey of clinical laboratories.
Association for Molecular Pathology Reinforces Continued Commitment to Improving National Diagnostic Testing Response for Current COVID-19 Pandemic and Future Emerging Outbreaks
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today announced the formation of the AMP COVID Response (ACR) Steering Committee to help coordinate and communicate the organization’s...
Association for Molecular Pathology Releases Preliminary Results to Second 2020 Nationwide SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Testing Survey
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) has released the preliminary results of its August 2020 SARS-CoV-2 Testing Survey for clinical laboratories. Respondents are experiencing continued supply chain interruptions and significant staffing...
Association for Molecular Pathology Announces 2020 Award Recipients
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostics professional society, today announced the recipients of this year’s Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics, Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award and...
AMP Commends Department of Health and Human Services on Decision to Lessen Regulatory Burden on Laboratory Professionals
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostics professional society, commends the decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to rescind the requirement for premarket review of...
