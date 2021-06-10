The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today published consensus recommendations to aid in the design and validation of clinical CYP2D6 assays, promote standardization of testing...

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) and the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) commend U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for introducing legislation that would allow molecular pathology professionals to continue advancing and offering...

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) has released the results of its qualitative and quantitative “Analysis of Professional Work Effort in Molecular Test Interpretation Report.” More than 100 molecular professionals reported that their...

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today released the preliminary results of its “Molecular Testing for Cancer during COVID-19” survey of clinical laboratories.

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today announced the formation of the AMP COVID Response (ACR) Steering Committee to help coordinate and communicate the organization’s...

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) has released the preliminary results of its August 2020 SARS-CoV-2 Testing Survey for clinical laboratories. Respondents are experiencing continued supply chain interruptions and significant staffing...

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostics professional society, today announced the recipients of this year’s Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics, Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award and...

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostics professional society, commends the decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to rescind the requirement for premarket review of...

