Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. – Oct. 23, 2023 – The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global molecular diagnostic professional society, today announced the appointment of Lauren S. Menser, CAE, as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2024. Menser will succeed Mary Steele Williams, MNA, MT(ASCP)SM, CAE, after her retirement. AMP’s national search for a new executive leader was administered by an outside consulting firm and overseen by a diverse group of member volunteers.

Menser has served AMP in various capacities for more than 17 years. Since 2016, she has served as Director of Strategic Development, acting as the primary architect of AMP’s alliance, collaboration, and partnership development programs. During her tenure, Menser substantially increased and diversified revenue in her direct areas of responsibility, played a pivotal role in the successful launch of AMP’s international events program, and created the AMP Corporate Advisory Council.

“First, on behalf of the AMP Board Members and more than 2,900 members, I would like to thank Mary Williams for her many years of leadership that helped establish AMP as the highly influential professional society it is today. We wish her and her family all the best in a well-deserved retirement,” said Laura Tafe, MD, AMP President and Search Committee Chair. “The selection of AMP’s next chief executive was among the most important tasks facing us this year. Laurie’s extensive association expertise, combined with her familiarity with challenges impacting molecular diagnostics professionals, made her uniquely qualified for this position. We look forward to her continued contributions to our community and the patients we serve in the years to come.”

Menser is an accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of experience in scientific association leadership. At AMP, she currently manages the Membership and Marketing & Communications teams, in addition to numerous contractors and consultants. Her certification, Certified Association Executive (CAE), from the American Society of Association Executives, is a marker of her broad knowledge and commitment to continuing education. A longtime champion of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) efforts, Menser earned a DEI in the Workplace certificate from the University of South Florida in May 2021, and is a team lead in the design and continuing execution of AMP’s robust DEI Action Plan.

“I am both honored and excited for the opportunity to continue my work at AMP in the role of Chief Executive Officer,” said Menser. “AMP is a remarkable organization with an incredibly bright future. I look forward to partnering with our Board, volunteers, members, and staff as we work towards AMP’s vision of providing global expertise in molecular testing that drives patient care.”

ABOUT AMP

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) was founded in 1995 to provide structure and leadership to the emerging field of molecular diagnostics. AMP’s 2,900+ members practice various disciplines of molecular diagnostics, including bioinformatics, infectious diseases, inherited conditions, and oncology. Our members are pathologists, clinical laboratory directors, basic and translational scientists, technologists, and trainees that practice in a variety of settings, including academic and community medical centers, government, and industry. Through the efforts of its Board of Directors, Committees, Working Groups, and Members, AMP is the primary resource for expertise, education, and collaboration in one of the fastest-growing fields in healthcare. AMP members influence policy and regulation on the national and international levels, ultimately serving to advance innovation in the field and protect patient access to high-quality, appropriate testing. For more information, visit www.amp.org and follow AMP on X: @AMPath.