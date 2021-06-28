Washington, DC USA

Are We Missing Other Earths?

Some exoplanet searches could be missing nearly half of the Earth-sized planets around other stars. New findings from a team using the international Gemini Observatory and the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory suggest that...
Giant Comet Found in Outer Solar System by Dark Energy Survey

A giant comet from the outskirts of our Solar System has been discovered in 6 years of data from the Dark Energy Survey. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the...
Dark Energy Survey Releases Most Precise Look at the Universe’s Evolution

In 29 new scientific papers, the Dark Energy Survey examines the largest-ever maps of galaxy distribution and shapes, extending more than 7 billion light-years across the Universe. The extraordinarily precise analysis, which includes data from the...
Newswise: SWPCGONGBfieldandHalpha.jpg

Critical solar observations from NSF’s GONG network now maintained by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center

Recently, NSF's NSO successfully transitioned the processing of these important observations of the Sun’s magnetic field and lower atmosphere to the operational control of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a move that will ensure...
By Jove! Jupiter Shows Its Stripes and Colors

Stunning new images of Jupiter from Gemini North and the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcase the planet at infrared, visible, and ultraviolet wavelengths of light. These views reveal details in atmospheric features such as the Great Red Spot,...
An Astronomer’s Menagerie

This image of the dwarf galaxy Sextans B, taken with the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab, contains a menagerie of astronomical objects, from bright stars in the foreground to...
Newswise: NSO_habitat_houses_1.jpg

NSF Donates 21 Housing Units to White Sands Habitat for Humanity

The prefabricated units are designed to be taken completely apart. The walls and roof fold down into two sections. Once disassembled, the houses can be shipped flat with each house fitting on two trailers.
Caught Speeding: Clocking the Fastest-Spinning Brown Dwarfs

Astronomers at Western University have discovered the most rapidly rotating brown dwarfs known. They found three brown dwarfs that each complete a full rotation roughly once every hour. That rate is so extreme that if these “failed stars”...
Newswise: dunn_sun_image.jpg

Sunspot cycle is stabilizing, according to worldwide panel of experts

A consortium of solar science experts, including Dr. Gordon Petrie of the NSF’s National Solar Observatory, declared consensus on the next solar cycle. The astronomers predict the next solar cycle will be very similar to the last one.
17-Sep-2020 12:40 PM EDT

About

The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) is a consortium of 47 US institutions and 3 international affiliates that operates world-class astronomical observatories for the National Science Foundation and NASA. AURA’s role is to establish, nurture, and promote public observatories and facilities that advance innovative astronomical research. In addition, AURA is deeply committed to public and educational outreach, and to diversity throughout the astronomical and scientific workforce. AURA carries out its role through its astronomical facilities.

