Dr. Adam Kowalski Awarded the 2022 Karen Harvey Prize

Dr. Adam Kowalski is the 2022 Karen Harvey Prize recipient in recognition of his transformative research into stellar flares and their influence on the Sun, other stars, and habitability of exoplanets.
Desde Chile astrónomos espían sinuosos chorros estelares

Una serie de chorros estelares serpenteando a través de un campo de estrellas fue fotografiado desde Chile por el telescopio de Gemini Sur, un programa de NOIRLab de NSF y Observatorio AURA en Chile. Los chorros estelares suavemente curvados son el...
Sidewinding Young Stellar Jets Spied by Gemini South

Sinuous stellar jets meander lazily across a field of stars in new images captured from Chile by the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The gently curving stellar jets are the outflow from young stars, and astronomers...
DESI ha mapeado desde Kitt Peak más galaxias que todos los estudios previos en 3D juntos

El Instrumento Espectroscópico de Energía Oscura (DESI) ha catalogado más galaxias que la combinación de todos los estudios previos en tres dimensiones de corrimiento al rojo, midiendo 7,5 millones de galaxias en solo siete meses desde el...
DESI at Kitt Peak Has Mapped More Galaxies Than All Previous 3D Surveys Combined

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) has cataloged more galaxies than all other previous three-dimensional redshift surveys combined, measuring 7.5 million galaxies in only seven months since beginning science operations. The US...
Astrónomos descubren “araña cósmica” emitiendo poderosos rayos gamma

Utilizando el telescopio SOAR de 4,1 metros en Chile, los astrónomos descubrieron el primer ejemplo de un sistema binario en el que la estrella que se está transformando en una enana blanca, se encuentra orbitando una estrella de neutrones que...
Cosmic 'Spider' Found to Be Source of Powerful Gamma-Rays

Using the 4.1-meter SOAR Telescope in Chile, astronomers have discovered the first example of a binary system where a star in the process of becoming a white dwarf is orbiting a neutron star that has just finished turning into a rapidly spinning...
Astrónomos encuentran las ruinas de un antiguo cúmulo estelar al borde de la Vía Láctea

Una antigua corriente estelar descubierta en los confines de la Vía Láctea tiene una cantidad de elementos pesados más baja que cualquier otro sistema estelar conocido en nuestra galaxia. Observaciones realizadas con el Observatorio Gemini, un...
Sunspot cycle is stabilizing, according to worldwide panel of experts

A consortium of solar science experts, including Dr. Gordon Petrie of the NSF’s National Solar Observatory, declared consensus on the next solar cycle. The astronomers predict the next solar cycle will be very similar to the last one.
17-Sep-2020 12:40 PM EDT

About

The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) is a consortium of 47 US institutions and 3 international affiliates that operates world-class astronomical observatories for the National Science Foundation and NASA. AURA’s role is to establish, nurture, and promote public observatories and facilities that advance innovative astronomical research. In addition, AURA is deeply committed to public and educational outreach, and to diversity throughout the astronomical and scientific workforce. AURA carries out its role through its astronomical facilities.

