Dr. Adam Kowalski Awarded the 2022 Karen Harvey Prize
Dr. Adam Kowalski is the 2022 Karen Harvey Prize recipient in recognition of his transformative research into stellar flares and their influence on the Sun, other stars, and habitability of exoplanets.
2-Feb-2022 1:00 PM EST
Desde Chile astrónomos espían sinuosos chorros estelares
Una serie de chorros estelares serpenteando a través de un campo de estrellas fue fotografiado desde Chile por el telescopio de Gemini Sur, un programa de NOIRLab de NSF y Observatorio AURA en Chile. Los chorros estelares suavemente curvados son el...
20-Jan-2022 2:40 PM EST
Sidewinding Young Stellar Jets Spied by Gemini South
Sinuous stellar jets meander lazily across a field of stars in new images captured from Chile by the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The gently curving stellar jets are the outflow from young stars, and astronomers...
20-Jan-2022 1:55 PM EST
DESI ha mapeado desde Kitt Peak más galaxias que todos los estudios previos en 3D juntos
El Instrumento Espectroscópico de Energía Oscura (DESI) ha catalogado más galaxias que la combinación de todos los estudios previos en tres dimensiones de corrimiento al rojo, midiendo 7,5 millones de galaxias en solo siete meses desde el...
13-Jan-2022 1:55 PM EST
DESI at Kitt Peak Has Mapped More Galaxies Than All Previous 3D Surveys Combined
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) has cataloged more galaxies than all other previous three-dimensional redshift surveys combined, measuring 7.5 million galaxies in only seven months since beginning science operations. The US...
13-Jan-2022 1:40 PM EST
Astrónomos descubren “araña cósmica” emitiendo poderosos rayos gamma
Utilizando el telescopio SOAR de 4,1 metros en Chile, los astrónomos descubrieron el primer ejemplo de un sistema binario en el que la estrella que se está transformando en una enana blanca, se encuentra orbitando una estrella de neutrones que...
12-Jan-2022 1:25 PM EST
Cosmic 'Spider' Found to Be Source of Powerful Gamma-Rays
Using the 4.1-meter SOAR Telescope in Chile, astronomers have discovered the first example of a binary system where a star in the process of becoming a white dwarf is orbiting a neutron star that has just finished turning into a rapidly spinning...
12-Jan-2022 1:20 PM EST
Astrónomos encuentran las ruinas de un antiguo cúmulo estelar al borde de la Vía Láctea
Una antigua corriente estelar descubierta en los confines de la Vía Láctea tiene una cantidad de elementos pesados más baja que cualquier otro sistema estelar conocido en nuestra galaxia. Observaciones realizadas con el Observatorio Gemini, un...
5-Jan-2022 1:45 PM EST
Sunspot cycle is stabilizing, according to worldwide panel of experts
A consortium of solar science experts, including Dr. Gordon Petrie of the NSF’s National Solar Observatory, declared consensus on the next solar cycle. The astronomers predict the next solar cycle will be very similar to the last one.
17-Sep-2020 12:40 PM EDT