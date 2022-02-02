Dr. Adam Kowalski is the 2022 Karen Harvey Prize recipient in recognition of his transformative research into stellar flares and their influence on the Sun, other stars, and habitability of exoplanets.

Una serie de chorros estelares serpenteando a través de un campo de estrellas fue fotografiado desde Chile por el telescopio de Gemini Sur, un programa de NOIRLab de NSF y Observatorio AURA en Chile. Los chorros estelares suavemente curvados son el...

Sinuous stellar jets meander lazily across a field of stars in new images captured from Chile by the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The gently curving stellar jets are the outflow from young stars, and astronomers...

El Instrumento Espectroscópico de Energía Oscura (DESI) ha catalogado más galaxias que la combinación de todos los estudios previos en tres dimensiones de corrimiento al rojo, midiendo 7,5 millones de galaxias en solo siete meses desde el...

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) has cataloged more galaxies than all other previous three-dimensional redshift surveys combined, measuring 7.5 million galaxies in only seven months since beginning science operations. The US...

Utilizando el telescopio SOAR de 4,1 metros en Chile, los astrónomos descubrieron el primer ejemplo de un sistema binario en el que la estrella que se está transformando en una enana blanca, se encuentra orbitando una estrella de neutrones que...

Using the 4.1-meter SOAR Telescope in Chile, astronomers have discovered the first example of a binary system where a star in the process of becoming a white dwarf is orbiting a neutron star that has just finished turning into a rapidly spinning...

Una antigua corriente estelar descubierta en los confines de la Vía Láctea tiene una cantidad de elementos pesados más baja que cualquier otro sistema estelar conocido en nuestra galaxia. Observaciones realizadas con el Observatorio Gemini, un...

