Rockville, MD USA

Biophysical Society Selects Student Research Achievement Award Winners

ROCKVILLE, MD – The 31 winners of the annual Student Research Achievement Awards were recognized at the 65th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting Awards Ceremony on February 26, 2021.
26-Feb-2021



Nanoparticles Help Untangle Alzheimer’s Disease Amyloid Beta Plaques

ROCKVILLE, MD – Scientists are still a long way from being able to treat Alzheimer’s Disease, in part because the protein aggregates that can become brain plaques, a hallmark of the disease, are hard to study.
22-Feb-2021



Scientists Uncover New Details of SARS-CoV-2 Interactions with Human Cells

ROCKVILLE, MD – If the coronavirus were a cargo ship, it would need to deliver its contents to a dock in order to infect the host island.
22-Feb-2021



Antibodies Recognize and Attack Different SARS-CoV-2 Spike Shapes

ROCKVILLE, MD – The virus that causes COVID-19 belongs to the family of coronaviruses, “corona” referring to the spikes on the viral surface.
22-Feb-2021



How SARS-CoV-2’s Sugar-Coated Shield Helps Activate the Virus

ROCKVILLE, MD – One thing that makes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, elusive to the immune system is that it is covered in sugars called glycans.
22-Feb-2021



Why Some Coronavirus Strains are More Infectious Than Others May be Due to Spike Protein Movements

ROCKVILLE, MD – Coronavirus outbreaks have occurred periodically, but none have been as devastating as the COVID-19 pandemic.
22-Feb-2021



Scientists Reveal Details of Antibodies that Work Against Zika Virus

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Zika outbreak of 2015 and 2016 is having lasting impacts on children whose mothers became infected with the virus while they were pregnant.
22-Feb-2021



Evidence That Earth’s First Cells Could Have Made Specialized Compartments

ROCKVILLE, MD – Scientists have long speculated about the features that our long-ago single-celled ancestors might have had, and the order in which those features came about.
22-Feb-2021


Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

About

The Biophysical Society, founded in 1958, is a professional, scientific Society established to lead development and dissemination of knowledge in biophysics. The Society promotes growth in this expanding field through its annual meeting, monthly journal, and committee and outreach activities. Its 9000 members are located throughout the U.S. and the world, where they teach and conduct research in colleges, universities, laboratories, government agencies, and industry.

Contacts

Leann Fox
Director, Advocacy and Public Affairs

 lfox@biophysics.org

(240) 290-5606

Harris Povich
Director, Finance & Operations

 hpovich@biophysics.org

240-290-5610
