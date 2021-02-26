Our News on Newswise
Biophysical Society Selects Student Research Achievement Award Winners
ROCKVILLE, MD – The 31 winners of the annual Student Research Achievement Awards were recognized at the 65th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting Awards Ceremony on February 26, 2021.
26-Feb-2021
Nanoparticles Help Untangle Alzheimer’s Disease Amyloid Beta Plaques
ROCKVILLE, MD – Scientists are still a long way from being able to treat Alzheimer’s Disease, in part because the protein aggregates that can become brain plaques, a hallmark of the disease, are hard to study.
22-Feb-2021
Scientists Uncover New Details of SARS-CoV-2 Interactions with Human Cells
ROCKVILLE, MD – If the coronavirus were a cargo ship, it would need to deliver its contents to a dock in order to infect the host island.
22-Feb-2021
Antibodies Recognize and Attack Different SARS-CoV-2 Spike Shapes
ROCKVILLE, MD – The virus that causes COVID-19 belongs to the family of coronaviruses, “corona” referring to the spikes on the viral surface.
22-Feb-2021
How SARS-CoV-2’s Sugar-Coated Shield Helps Activate the Virus
ROCKVILLE, MD – One thing that makes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, elusive to the immune system is that it is covered in sugars called glycans.
22-Feb-2021
Why Some Coronavirus Strains are More Infectious Than Others May be Due to Spike Protein Movements
ROCKVILLE, MD – Coronavirus outbreaks have occurred periodically, but none have been as devastating as the COVID-19 pandemic.
22-Feb-2021
Scientists Reveal Details of Antibodies that Work Against Zika Virus
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Zika outbreak of 2015 and 2016 is having lasting impacts on children whose mothers became infected with the virus while they were pregnant.
22-Feb-2021
Evidence That Earth’s First Cells Could Have Made Specialized Compartments
ROCKVILLE, MD – Scientists have long speculated about the features that our long-ago single-celled ancestors might have had, and the order in which those features came about.
22-Feb-2021
