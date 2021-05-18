Three research projects studying sea-level rise received a total of $1.1 million in funding from California State University Council on Ocean Affairs, Science and Technology (COAST) and California Sea Grant. The grant supports 11 researchers and 20...

National and California studies by Christine Gardiner, professor of criminal justice at Cal State Fullerton, show college-educated officers are better at documenting investigation, more technology efficient, and may be less resistant to...

Research from Jason Shepard, chair and professor of communications at Cal State Fullerton, highlights how First Amendment law was both a weapon and shield in the expansion of LGBTQ rights, and well before the Stonewall Riots.

Cal State Fullerton scholars with expertise in topics ranging from spotting liars, and the art of debate to local ballot propositions, voting security and virtual debates can offer your continued election coverage new angles and depth.

Nicole Seymour, CSUF associate professor of English, comparative literature and linguistics, curates materials to teach courses focused on climate change and emotions, and climate fiction; helping students analyze benefits and drawbacks of the...

Cal State Fullerton economists from the Woods Center for Economic Analysis and Forecasting conducted a six-month study to determine Disneyland Resort's economic impact in Southern California.

The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Framroze “Fram” Virjee to serve as president of California State University, Fullerton. Virjee has served as campus president under a term appointment since December, 2017 and will...

In Hope Johnson's Dan Black Hall laboratory, she and student researchers are growing cultures of cyanobacteria — bacteria that produces oxygen during photosynthesis.

