Our News on Newswise
CSU Researchers Award $1.1 Million in Sea-Level Rise Research Funding to Assist California
Three research projects studying sea-level rise received a total of $1.1 million in funding from California State University Council on Ocean Affairs, Science and Technology (COAST) and California Sea Grant. The grant supports 11 researchers and 20...
18-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Policing Expert's Studies Show Proposed Bill to Change Required Age, Education for California Cops has Merit
National and California studies by Christine Gardiner, professor of criminal justice at Cal State Fullerton, show college-educated officers are better at documenting investigation, more technology efficient, and may be less resistant to...
21-Dec-2020 5:45 PM EST Add to Favorites
Research reveals how magazine censorship in the 50s and 60s laid the foundation for future LGBTQ rights law
Research from Jason Shepard, chair and professor of communications at Cal State Fullerton, highlights how First Amendment law was both a weapon and shield in the expansion of LGBTQ rights, and well before the Stonewall Riots.
24-Oct-2020 1:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Who’s lying, black hair and politics, and can we be civil in 2020: 7 Election Stories Your Subscribers Will Read
Cal State Fullerton scholars with expertise in topics ranging from spotting liars, and the art of debate to local ballot propositions, voting security and virtual debates can offer your continued election coverage new angles and depth.
15-Oct-2020 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
'Cli-Fi' Literary Genre Puts a Human Face on Climate Change
Nicole Seymour, CSUF associate professor of English, comparative literature and linguistics, curates materials to teach courses focused on climate change and emotions, and climate fiction; helping students analyze benefits and drawbacks of the...
6-Dec-2019 6:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Study by Cal State Fullerton Economists Shows Disneyland Resort Creates $8.5 Billion Economic Impact in Southern California
Cal State Fullerton economists from the Woods Center for Economic Analysis and Forecasting conducted a six-month study to determine Disneyland Resort's economic impact in Southern California.
17-Sep-2019 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Framroze Virjee Appointed President of California State University, Fullerton
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Framroze “Fram” Virjee to serve as president of California State University, Fullerton. Virjee has served as campus president under a term appointment since December, 2017 and will...
20-Mar-2019 4:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Cyanobacteria Study Seeks to Reveal Evolution of Oxygen on Earth
In Hope Johnson's Dan Black Hall laboratory, she and student researchers are growing cultures of cyanobacteria — bacteria that produces oxygen during photosynthesis.
20-Dec-2018 2:50 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Media Law, Communication, and Free Speech Expert Comments on Supreme Court Ruling on a Student’s Profane Rant
23-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT
One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform
24-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Policing Expert Available to Discuss Derek Chauvin Verdict, Police Policy and Californians’ Views on Police Reform
21-Apr-2021 8:25 AM EDT
Law Enforcement and Police Training Experts Available for Research-based Analysis of Protests at U.S. Capitol
8-Jan-2021 8:35 AM EST
Experts on the Presidency, Fascism, Conflict and Social Media Available to Comment on Riots at the U.S. Capitol
8-Jan-2021 7:05 AM EST
Policing Expert's Study Shows Bill to Change Required Age, Education for California Cops has Merit
18-Dec-2020 5:25 PM EST
Expert available to speak on how magazine censorship helped strengthen the LGBTQ community
Research from Jason Shepard, chair and professor of communications at Cal State Fullerton, highlights how First Amendment law was both a weapon and shield in the expansion of LGBTQ rights well before the Stonewall Riots.
23-Oct-2020 1:40 PM EDT
The Presence of ROBOTS during a global health crisis
16-Apr-2020 6:05 AM EDTSee All Experts