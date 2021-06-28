Philadelphia, PA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

CHOP Researchers Discover Unique Immune Response by Cells Critical to Lung Health

Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered that a specific type of lung cell exhibits unconventional immune properties and may contribute to the outcome of respiratory viral infections. The researchers focused on...
28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2036825.jpeg

ADHD Medications Associated with Reduced Risk of Suicidality in Children with Significant Behavioral Symptoms

ADHD medications may lower suicide risk in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance and other behavioral disorders, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the...
2-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ewc_CHOPFoundation101201604202.jpg

CHOP Researchers Develop Proof-of-Concept Treatment that Elevates Both Adult and Fetal Hemoglobin

Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a proof-of-concept treatment for blood disorders like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia that could raise hemoglobin levels by activating production of both fetal and...
1-Jun-2021 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Furth_SusanRGB-10.jpg

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints Susan L. Furth, MD, PhD as New Chief Scientific Officer

Following an extensive national search, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has appointed Susan L. Furth, MD, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. In her new position, effective June 1, 2021, Dr. Furth will oversee the CHOP Research Institute,...
1-Jun-2021 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers Show How Mitochondrial Function Influences Schizophrenia Status in Patients with Genetic Disorder

A multidisciplinary team of researchers showed how the “batteries” of cells are highly implicated in whether patients with the chromosome 22q11.2 deletion syndrome develop schizophrenia. The results of the study may eventually lead to targeted...
18-May-2021 10:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers Discover New Genetic Variants Responsible for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Researchers have revealed how variants of a gene responsible for packing and condensing genetic material present a novel cause for certain neurodevelopmental disorders.
10-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2036825.jpeg

Researchers Find Association Between Financial Strain Due to COVID-19 and Depression

Researchers have found an independent association between COVID-19-related income loss and financial strain and depression, according to the latest study from the COVID-19 Resilience Project, run by the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of...
6-May-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: LukeandDrRomberg2018-01.jpeg

CHOP Researchers Discover New Disease that Prevents Formation of Antibodies

Using whole exome sequencing, CHOP researchers discovered the genetic mutation responsible for a condition that prevents patients from making B cells and antibodies to fight infections. The study describing the condition, which CHOP researchers...
3-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

CHOP Doctors Available to Speak About New FDA Approved Treatment for Peanut Allergies

3-Feb-2020 12:40 PM EST

More than 150 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in the 2018 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

Over 150 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will travel to Toronto for this year’s Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting.
5-May-2018 1:05 AM EDT

Over 50 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in AAP Annual Meeting

Over 50 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will address colleagues at this year’s annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on current issues in vaccine education, autism, sports injuries, gastroenterology,...
15-Sep-2017 6:05 AM EDT

Newswise: HospitalBlueforAutism.jpg

Experts from The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Available to Discuss New CDC Prevalence Data, Autism Treatment & Research During Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month

4-Apr-2016 3:05 PM EDT

Experts in Congenital Heart Disease in Children and Adults Will Discuss Field's Challenges

An international group of more than 800 medical experts at the nation’s largest pediatric cardiology conference are discussing challenges in treating congenital heart disease in fetuses, neonates, children and young adults.
11-Feb-2015 4:00 PM EST

Pediatric Concussion Experts at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Comment on Guidelines Released Today on Diagnosing and Managing Pediatric Concussion

Guidelines released today by Canadian pediatric emergency medicine researchers are in line with the work that has been taking place over the past several years at CHOP to help improve pediatric concussion diagnosis and treatment and standardize...
25-Jun-2014 4:20 PM EDT

Newswise: MasterChristinaRGB-12.jpg

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Youth Sports-Related Concussion Expert Available To Discuss White House Concussion Summit

28-May-2014 1:00 PM EDT

Expert Media Availability: One Year After Sandy Hook, Are We Doing Enough to Prevent Youth Violence?

10-Dec-2013 8:00 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Since its start in 1855 as the nation's first hospital devoted exclusively to caring for children, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been the birthplace for many dramatic firsts in pediatric medicine. The Hospital has fostered medical discoveries and innovations that have improved pediatric healthcare and saved countless children’s lives. Over 150 years of innovation and service to our patients, their families and our community, reflect an ongoing commitment to exceptional patient care.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Joey McCool Ryan
Senior Public Relations Specialist

 mccool@email.chop.edu

267-426-6070

Ashley Moore
Public Relations Manager
Surgery medicine hospital children

 moorea1@email.chop.edu

267-426-6071

Natalie Solimeo
Senior Public Relations Specialist

 virgilion@email.chop.edu

267-426-6246

Dana Bate
Senior Medical and Science Writer

 bated@chop.edu

267-426-6055

Amy Burkholder
Sr. Public Relations Specialist

burkholdas@email.chop.edu

267-426-6083

Kaila Conti
PR Associate

 contikm@email.chop.edu

267-426-6054

Emily DiTomo
Director Public Relations

 DitomoE@email.chop.edu

267-426-6063

Ben Leach
Sr. Public Relations Specialist

 leachb@email.chop.edu

267-426-2857

Jennifer Lee
Public Relations Specialist

leej41@email.chop.edu

267-426-6084

Camillia Travia
Public Relations Specialist

 traviac@email.chop.edu

267-426-6251

Lauren Walens
Senior Communications and Operations Manager

 walensl@email.chop.edu

267 4251498
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.51209