Our News on Newswise
CHOP Researchers Discover Unique Immune Response by Cells Critical to Lung Health
Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered that a specific type of lung cell exhibits unconventional immune properties and may contribute to the outcome of respiratory viral infections. The researchers focused on...
28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
ADHD Medications Associated with Reduced Risk of Suicidality in Children with Significant Behavioral Symptoms
ADHD medications may lower suicide risk in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance and other behavioral disorders, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the...
2-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
CHOP Researchers Develop Proof-of-Concept Treatment that Elevates Both Adult and Fetal Hemoglobin
Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a proof-of-concept treatment for blood disorders like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia that could raise hemoglobin levels by activating production of both fetal and...
1-Jun-2021 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints Susan L. Furth, MD, PhD as New Chief Scientific Officer
Following an extensive national search, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has appointed Susan L. Furth, MD, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. In her new position, effective June 1, 2021, Dr. Furth will oversee the CHOP Research Institute,...
1-Jun-2021 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Show How Mitochondrial Function Influences Schizophrenia Status in Patients with Genetic Disorder
A multidisciplinary team of researchers showed how the “batteries” of cells are highly implicated in whether patients with the chromosome 22q11.2 deletion syndrome develop schizophrenia. The results of the study may eventually lead to targeted...
18-May-2021 10:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Discover New Genetic Variants Responsible for Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Researchers have revealed how variants of a gene responsible for packing and condensing genetic material present a novel cause for certain neurodevelopmental disorders.
10-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Find Association Between Financial Strain Due to COVID-19 and Depression
Researchers have found an independent association between COVID-19-related income loss and financial strain and depression, according to the latest study from the COVID-19 Resilience Project, run by the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of...
6-May-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
CHOP Researchers Discover New Disease that Prevents Formation of Antibodies
Using whole exome sequencing, CHOP researchers discovered the genetic mutation responsible for a condition that prevents patients from making B cells and antibodies to fight infections. The study describing the condition, which CHOP researchers...
3-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
CHOP Doctors Available to Speak About New FDA Approved Treatment for Peanut Allergies
3-Feb-2020 12:40 PM EST
More than 150 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in the 2018 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting
Over 150 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will travel to Toronto for this year’s Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting.
5-May-2018 1:05 AM EDT
Over 50 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in AAP Annual Meeting
Over 50 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will address colleagues at this year’s annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on current issues in vaccine education, autism, sports injuries, gastroenterology,...
15-Sep-2017 6:05 AM EDT
Experts from The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Available to Discuss New CDC Prevalence Data, Autism Treatment & Research During Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month
4-Apr-2016 3:05 PM EDT
Experts in Congenital Heart Disease in Children and Adults Will Discuss Field's Challenges
An international group of more than 800 medical experts at the nation’s largest pediatric cardiology conference are discussing challenges in treating congenital heart disease in fetuses, neonates, children and young adults.
11-Feb-2015 4:00 PM EST
Pediatric Concussion Experts at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Comment on Guidelines Released Today on Diagnosing and Managing Pediatric Concussion
Guidelines released today by Canadian pediatric emergency medicine researchers are in line with the work that has been taking place over the past several years at CHOP to help improve pediatric concussion diagnosis and treatment and standardize...
25-Jun-2014 4:20 PM EDT
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Youth Sports-Related Concussion Expert Available To Discuss White House Concussion Summit
28-May-2014 1:00 PM EDT
Expert Media Availability: One Year After Sandy Hook, Are We Doing Enough to Prevent Youth Violence?
10-Dec-2013 8:00 PM ESTSee All Experts