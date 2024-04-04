Newswise — Spending Quality Time with Their Parents Holds Great Significance to Teens and Parental Support Plays a Crucial Role in Shaping Adolescent Lives

Recent reports from The Center for Parent and Teen Communication at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in collaboration with YouGov highlight how important communication and relationships are to young adults

Parents and teens DO enjoy each other’s company! That is what recent reports from The Center for Parent and Teen Communication (CPTC) at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in collaboration with YouGov have uncovered. YouGov conducted focus groups and surveyed a national sample of parents and their 13-17 year old teens about how they spend quality time together as well as about their relationship quality and communication.

“While it may be a surprise to some, our data shows that parents and teens wish they could spend more time together because those interactions are meaningful to them,” said Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg, Founding Director of the CPTC and Adolescent Medicine Specialist at CHOP. “It is all about quality time, not the quantity of time so engaging in simple activities can be beneficial to bonding parents with their teens. Additionally, we found that parents underestimate how much they matter in the lives of their adolescents. It really comes down to effective and beneficial communication which can improve the outlook and perspective of both parents and their adolescents.”

Key findings from the reports include:

Spending Quality Time Together 96% of parents and 87% of teens say they enjoy spending quality time together! 87% of parents wish they could spend more quality time with their teen, and 63% of teens wish they could spend more quality time with their parents. 55% of parents and 39% of teens say their other responsibilities get in the way of spending quality time with one another.



“Simply just spend more time with them. Like I strengthen my relationship with my parents just by living life, right? Like maybe on the weekends we all go grocery shopping together or something. Just running errands together. Maybe the car doesn't have gas, so we go get that together. Just simple tasks together.”

5 ways to spend quality time together:

Watch movies, TV, or play video games or board games together

Just talk!

Run errands, make meals, and – yes – do household chores together





Enjoy sports or nature together





Learn a new skill or hobby together