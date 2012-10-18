Hamilton, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Thought Into Action: Alums and Students Working Together to Create Business Ideas on Campus

Once Saturday every month, more than 30 alumni entrepreneurs return to campus to mentor students.
18-Oct-2012 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Colgate University Raises $480 Million

The Passion for the Climb campaign at Colgate University raised $480 million, exceeding the campaign goal by 20%.
12-Jul-2012 5:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Renowned Architect Retained by Colgate for Art Center Plans

Colgate University has partnered with David Adjaye to begin the design process for a new art and cultural center in the village of Hamilton, NY.
10-Jul-2012 9:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Parental Separation Anxiety: Tips on How to Cope with Sending a Child Off to College

Colgate University's director of counseling and psychological services offers advice for parents of new college students.
27-May-2009 3:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Tony Blair to Speak at Colgate University

Tony Blair, former prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will visit Colgate University in October.
21-Apr-2009 4:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Seven Tips for High School Seniors About to Start College

Beverly Low, dean of first-year students at Colgate University, offers some advice to high school seniors preparing for the challenges of college life.
17-Mar-2009 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Colgate University Appoints First Sustainability Coordinator

Colgate University has hired John Pumilio as its first sustainability coordinator. Pumilio will officially join Colgate in April, overseeing and advancing the university's environmental initiatives.
16-Feb-2009 11:15 AM EST Add to Favorites

Colin Powell to Visit Colgate University

Colin Powell to visit Colgate as part of lecture series.
25-Nov-2008 10:30 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Colgate Professor Who Studies Chechen Terrorist in Boston Right Now

19-Apr-2013 11:45 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Colgate University Professor Kraly Discusses Immigration Reform

20-Feb-2013 2:00 PM EST

Book Deals with Many Factors About Aging, Including Independence andDependance

Meika Loe, Associate professor of Sociology at Colgate University is the author of Aging our Way, Lessons for Living From 85 and Beyond. The book deals with many factors about aging, including independence and dependance. She is an expert source on...
8-Jan-2013 3:00 PM EST

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Tony Aveni: Expert on the Mayan Prophecies of 2012

13-Dec-2012 3:35 PM EST

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Jacob Mundy on Militia Politics in Libya

13-Sep-2012 8:00 AM EDT

Expert on Food Prepared to Talk About Freshman and the Dining Hall

Chris Henke specializes in courses on science and technology, work, the environment, and research methods. In addition to my work in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, he is also a member of Colgate's Environmental Studies Program.
2-Aug-2012 4:30 PM EDT

Colgate Professor Keating Is an Expert in Non-Verbal Communication

28-Jun-2012 2:15 PM EDT

Tips for Beating the Seasonal Blues

An expert from Colgate University offers advice to beat seasonal "blahs".
16-Dec-2008 9:35 AM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Colgate University is a highly selective residential liberal arts institution distinguished by academic excellence and interdisciplinary inquiry. Located on a beautiful campus in upstate New York, Colgate takes pride in the active engagement of its students and faculty in local, national, and global communities.

We offer 52 majors and 13 additional minors to an internationally and culturally diverse student body of 2,900 students. Our Liberal Arts Core Curriculum, which has been in place since 1928, has been recognized as one of the most ambitious and elegant general education programs in the country.

Contacts

Daniel DeVries
Assistant Vice President, University Communications and Media Relations

ddevries@colgate.edu

(315) 228-6395

Kristin Putman
Social Media and Media Relations Strategist

 Kputman@colgate.edu

(315) 228-6637
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.15076