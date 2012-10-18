Colgate University is a highly selective residential liberal arts institution distinguished by academic excellence and interdisciplinary inquiry. Located on a beautiful campus in upstate New York, Colgate takes pride in the active engagement of its students and faculty in local, national, and global communities.

We offer 52 majors and 13 additional minors to an internationally and culturally diverse student body of 2,900 students. Our Liberal Arts Core Curriculum, which has been in place since 1928, has been recognized as one of the most ambitious and elegant general education programs in the country.