Columbia Nursing Launches Center for Sexual and Gender Minority Health Research

Columbia University School of Nursing has announced the establishment of the Center for Sexual and Gender Minority Health Research (CSGMHR).
Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir to Lead Pediatric Pulmonology at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian

Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir, MD, whose own experience with childhood asthma led her to pursue research on disparities in pollution exposure and asthma in children, will direct pediatric pulmonology at Columbia University and NYP.
Columbia University School of Nursing Launches Center for Healthcare Delivery Research and Innovation

Columbia University School of Nursing has announced the establishment of the Center for Healthcare Delivery Research and Innovation (HDRI). The center will support cutting-edge research on health care systems in the United States and...
Study Finds More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for Nursing Homes with More Black Residents

Nursing homes (NHs) with Black residents had higher rates of COVID-19 infection and deaths during the first wave of the pandemic compared to those with no Black residents, according to new research from Columbia University School of Nursing.
Columbia Begins Vision Screening Program for NYC Public Housing Residents

Residents of some NYC public housing developments can get free vision screening and eye exams in their building, as part of a new study led by Columbia University’s Department of Ophthalmology.
New ‘Home-Grown’ Coronavirus Variant Found in New York City Region

Spread of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the New York City region that shares worrisome similarities with other recent variants has been identified by scientists at Columbia University.
Global Vaccine Symposium Press Conference

Press conference will discuss COVID-19 vaccine research, development, rollout in conjunction with the COVID-19 Vaccine Development, Strategy and Implementation Virtual Global Health Symposium, organized by Columbia University, running from 22-26...
Columbia Launches First Pandemic Simulation for Healthcare Executives

A strategic decision-making and team-building exercise for hospital executives developed at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health now includes a simulated pandemic—likely the first such simulation of its kind. The new pandemic...
21st International AIDS Conference 2016

As delegates gather in Durban, South Africa from July 19th to the 22nd for the 21st International AIDS Conference (2016), leading researchers from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health are available to evaluate pioneering studies...
Supreme Court Decision Leaves Federal $ for Embryonic Stem Cell Research Intact--Columbia Expert Available for Interview

