Our News on Newswise
MicroBooNE experiment’s first results show no hint of a sterile neutrino
For more than a decade, scientists have wondered whether a theorized new particle, a fourth kind of neutrino called the sterile neutrino, might exist in our universe. Evidence of this would add a new particle to the physicists’ best theory, the...
27-Oct-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Dark Energy Survey releases most precise look at the universe’s evolution
The Dark Energy Survey collaboration has created the largest ever maps of the distribution and shapes of galaxies, tracing both ordinary and dark matter in the universe out to a distance of over 7 billion light years. The results are based on the...
28-May-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
ICARUS gets ready to fly
The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector...
21-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by...
21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rock transportation system is ready for excavation of DUNE caverns
The Fermilab-hosted international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment will shoot the world’s most powerful beam of neutrinos from the Department of Energy’s Fermilab in Illinois to detectors 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) away at the Sanford...
6-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
First results from Fermilab’s Muon g-2 experiment strengthen evidence of new physics
7-Apr-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Fermilab delivers final superconducting particle accelerator component for world’s most powerful laser
Fermilab gives a sendoff to the final superconducting component for the LCLS-II particle accelerator at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. LCLS-II will be the world’s brightest and fastest X-ray laser. A partnership of particle...
18-Mar-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Method for determining electron beam properties could help future ultraviolet, X-ray synchrotron light sources
Fermilab user and University of Chicago PhD candidate Ihar Lobach explains how his team used Fermilab’s IOTA electron storage ring to glean insights that can be difficult to obtain on an electron beam and how this proof of principle could benefit...
18-Mar-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Scientists Spot Explosive Counterpart of LIGO/Virgo’s Latest Gravitational Waves
16-Oct-2017 10:05 AM EDTSee All Experts