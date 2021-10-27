Batavia, IL USA

Newswise: 14-0141-19D.jpeg

MicroBooNE experiment’s first results show no hint of a sterile neutrino

For more than a decade, scientists have wondered whether a theorized new particle, a fourth kind of neutrino called the sterile neutrino, might exist in our universe. Evidence of this would add a new particle to the physicists’ best theory, the...
27-Oct-2021

Newswise: 12-0328-29D-des-y3-1-1536x1022.jpg

Dark Energy Survey releases most precise look at the universe’s evolution

The Dark Energy Survey collaboration has created the largest ever maps of the distribution and shapes of galaxies, tracing both ordinary and dark matter in the universe out to a distance of over 7 billion light years. The results are based on the...
28-May-2021

Newswise: ICARUS-neutrino-events-test-run-final.jpg

ICARUS gets ready to fly

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector...
21-May-2021

Newswise: Oct-08-2017_0_61-cern-argonaut-1-1024x683.jpg

Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by...
21-May-2021

Newswise: 103544-KIEWIT-003129.1-1600x1600-conveyor-belt-lbnf-dune-1024x682.jpg

Rock transportation system is ready for excavation of DUNE caverns

The Fermilab-hosted international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment will shoot the world’s most powerful beam of neutrinos from the Department of Energy’s Fermilab in Illinois to detectors 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) away at the Sanford...
6-May-2021

First results from Fermilab’s Muon g-2 experiment strengthen evidence of new physics


7-Apr-2021

Fermilab delivers final superconducting particle accelerator component for world’s most powerful laser

Fermilab gives a sendoff to the final superconducting component for the LCLS-II particle accelerator at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. LCLS-II will be the world’s brightest and fastest X-ray laser. A partnership of particle...
18-Mar-2021

Newswise: 18-0171-01-iota-300x150.jpg

Method for determining electron beam properties could help future ultraviolet, X-ray synchrotron light sources

Fermilab user and University of Chicago PhD candidate Ihar Lobach explains how his team used Fermilab’s IOTA electron storage ring to glean insights that can be difficult to obtain on an electron beam and how this proof of principle could benefit...
18-Mar-2021


About

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is America's premier particle physics and accelerator laboratory. We collaborate with scientists from around the world to perform pioneering research, operate world-leading particle accelerators and experiments, and develop technologies for science in support of U.S. industry.

Fermilab works on the world's most advanced particle accelerators and digs down to the smallest building blocks of matter, advancing knowledge of the fundamental nature of matter and energy.

The laboratory is operated by the Fermi Research Alliance for the U.S. Department of Energy. More information can be found at www.fnal.gov.

Contacts

Lauren Biron
Communication Specialist

 lbiron@fnal.gov

630-840-2326

Leah Hesla
Communication Specialist

 leah@fnal.gov

630-840-3351

Tracy Marc
Media relations manager
Particle physics

 tracym@fnal.gov

630-840-3351

Kurt Riesselmann
Head of Creative Services

 kurtr@fnal.gov

630-840-5681
