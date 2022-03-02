Our News on Newswise
Tom Ryder Joins Focused Ultrasound Foundation Board of Directors
Thomas O. Ryder, an investor, entrepreneur, and retired corporate executive, was elected to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation's Board of Directors at their March 1 meeting.
2-Mar-2022
First U.S. Trial of Focused Ultrasound to Treat Neuropathic Pain Begins
The early-stage, pilot trial aims to establish the safety of destroying a small target in the brain to treat chronic neuropathic pain.
31-Oct-2018
Revolutionary Noninvasive Therapy Shows Promise for Immunotherapy and Opening Blood-Brain Barrier to Enable Treatment of Neurological Disease and Cancer
A briefing featuring key data presented at the 6th International Symposium on Focused Ultrasound. Researchers and clinicians will highlight breakthrough advances in the use of focused ultrasound in cancer immunotherapy and for opening the...
17-Oct-2018
Press Briefing on Recent Clinical and Preclinical Advances in Focused Ultrasound
11-Sep-2018
Landmark Trial Using Focused Ultrasound in Alzheimer’s Patients Presented at AAIC Meeting, Published in Nature Communications
The results of the first ever clinical trial of focused ultrasound to open the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in patients with Alzheimer’s disease were published today in Nature Communications and also presented at the Alzheimer’s Association...
25-Jul-2018
Wick Moorman, Former CEO of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, Elected to Board of Focused Ultrasound Foundation
Former CEO of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, Charles W.
20-Jun-2018
Virginia Governor Northam Visits Foundation to Discuss Global Impact of State’s Investment in Focused Ultrasound
On Tuesday, June 5, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam visited the Focused Ultrasound Foundation and met with the Foundation’s staff as well as with members of the Foundation’s Board and Council, and donors. Virginia House of Delegates Leader David...
6-Jun-2018
Governor Northam to Visit Charlottesville Foundation to Recognize Impact of Focused Ultrasound
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will visit the Focused Ultrasound Foundation to discuss the impact of the State’s investment in pioneering this revolutionary technology. Invited guests will include the media, Foundation Board members, physicians...
4-Jun-2018
Focused Ultrasound to Treat Essential Tremor Just One of Many Game-Changing Applications, Says Expert
10-Jul-2018
Workshop Develops Research Roadmap for Focused Ultrasound Treatment of Brain Disorders
The Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation convened a workshop on Magnetic Resonance guided Focused Ultrasound Surgery and the brain in Washington DC from March 21-23, 2009.
22-May-2009
First Major Medical Meeting Convening for MRI-guided Focused Ultrasound to Treat Cancer, Stroke, Fibroids, Other Conditions
The Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation is pleased to announce the convening of the first major International Symposium dedicated to the current and future use of magnetic resonance guided focused ultrasound surgery (MRgFUS) "“ a...
24-Nov-2008
Researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Awarded Research Grant by the Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation (FUSF)
The Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation (FUSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing new applications for and accelerating the worldwide adoption of magnetic resonance (MR)-guided focused ultrasound surgery, today announced that it has...
24-Nov-2008