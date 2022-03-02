Charlottesville, VA USA

Tom Ryder Joins Focused Ultrasound Foundation Board of Directors

Thomas O. Ryder, an investor, entrepreneur, and retired corporate executive, was elected to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation's Board of Directors at their March 1 meeting.
First U.S. Trial of Focused Ultrasound to Treat Neuropathic Pain Begins

The early-stage, pilot trial aims to establish the safety of destroying a small target in the brain to treat chronic neuropathic pain.
Revolutionary Noninvasive Therapy Shows Promise for Immunotherapy and Opening Blood-Brain Barrier to Enable Treatment of Neurological Disease and Cancer

A briefing featuring key data presented at the 6th International Symposium on Focused Ultrasound. Researchers and clinicians will highlight breakthrough advances in the use of focused ultrasound in cancer immunotherapy and for opening the...
Landmark Trial Using Focused Ultrasound in Alzheimer’s Patients Presented at AAIC Meeting, Published in Nature Communications

The results of the first ever clinical trial of focused ultrasound to open the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in patients with Alzheimer’s disease were published today in Nature Communications and also presented at the Alzheimer’s Association...
Wick Moorman, Former CEO of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, Elected to Board of Focused Ultrasound Foundation

Former CEO of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, Charles W.
Virginia Governor Northam Visits Foundation to Discuss Global Impact of State’s Investment in Focused Ultrasound

On Tuesday, June 5, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam visited the Focused Ultrasound Foundation and met with the Foundation’s staff as well as with members of the Foundation’s Board and Council, and donors. Virginia House of Delegates Leader David...
Governor Northam to Visit Charlottesville Foundation to Recognize Impact of Focused Ultrasound

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will visit the Focused Ultrasound Foundation to discuss the impact of the State’s investment in pioneering this revolutionary technology. Invited guests will include the media, Foundation Board members, physicians...
Focused Ultrasound to Treat Essential Tremor Just One of Many Game-Changing Applications, Says Expert

Workshop Develops Research Roadmap for Focused Ultrasound Treatment of Brain Disorders

The Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation convened a workshop on Magnetic Resonance guided Focused Ultrasound Surgery and the brain in Washington DC from March 21-23, 2009.
First Major Medical Meeting Convening for MRI-guided Focused Ultrasound to Treat Cancer, Stroke, Fibroids, Other Conditions

The Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation is pleased to announce the convening of the first major International Symposium dedicated to the current and future use of magnetic resonance guided focused ultrasound surgery (MRgFUS) "“ a...
Researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Awarded Research Grant by the Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation (FUSF)

The Focused Ultrasound Surgery Foundation (FUSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing new applications for and accelerating the worldwide adoption of magnetic resonance (MR)-guided focused ultrasound surgery, today announced that it has...
The Focused Ultrasound Foundation is a unique medical research, education, and advocacy organization that was created to improve the lives of millions of people with a wide variety of serious medical disorders by accelerating the development and adoption of this revolutionary noninvasive technology. The Foundation works to clear the path to global adoption by coordinating and funding research, fostering collaboration, and building awareness among patients and professionals. For more information, visit www.fusfoundation.org.

Justine Atkinson
Communications Manager

 jatkinson@fusfoundation.org

703-283-9343

Rachel Berry
Communications Manager

 rberry@fusfoundation.org

434-326-9825

Jessica Lukens
Development Officer

 jlukens@fusfoundation.org

434-326-0924

David Moore
Director, Technology

 dmoore@fusfoundation.org

434.326.9823
