Thomas O. Ryder, an investor, entrepreneur, and retired corporate executive, was elected to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation's Board of Directors at their March 1 meeting.

The early-stage, pilot trial aims to establish the safety of destroying a small target in the brain to treat chronic neuropathic pain.

A briefing featuring key data presented at the 6th International Symposium on Focused Ultrasound. Researchers and clinicians will highlight breakthrough advances in the use of focused ultrasound in cancer immunotherapy and for opening the...

Revolutionary Noninvasive Therapy Shows Promise for Immunotherapy and Opening Blood-Brain Barrier to Enable Treatment of Neurological Disease and Cancer

The results of the first ever clinical trial of focused ultrasound to open the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in patients with Alzheimer’s disease were published today in Nature Communications and also presented at the Alzheimer’s Association...

Former CEO of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, Charles W.

On Tuesday, June 5, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam visited the Focused Ultrasound Foundation and met with the Foundation’s staff as well as with members of the Foundation’s Board and Council, and donors. Virginia House of Delegates Leader David...

