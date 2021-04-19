Geoffrey Westrich, MD

Our News on Newswise
No Cement? No Problem. Uncemented Knee Replacement Could Last Longer
A newer uncemented knee replacement could last longer than traditional implants.
19-Apr-2021
Is Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery Right for Me?
Advances in technology, surgical technique and pain management over the past few years have made outpatient hip or knee replacement a viable option for patients who meet certain criteria. Geoffrey Westirch, MD, a joint replacement specialist at...
3-Mar-2021
Robotics Transforms Knee Replacement Surgery
Robotic-assisted knee replacement allows for optimal alignment and positioning of the knee implant, as well as optimal ligament balancing. This is critically important for the best outcome and long-term success of the surgery, according to Geoffrey...
29-Jan-2021
Pandemic Didn’t Stop Dad from Hip Replacement So He Could Dance at Daughter’s Wedding
John Schieck wanted to dance at his daughter’s wedding, and he wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop him. But his severely arthritic hip was another matter.
So, when the Long Island resident learned he could schedule a hip replacement when...
17-Dec-2020
