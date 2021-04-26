New York, NY USA

Collaborative, Multicenter Study Discovers New Method for Bone Infection Control

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has partnered with the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital in Maryland and The University of Pennsylvania to present a multicenter study revealing the effectiveness of a new method to prevent...
HSS Hand Surgeon Performs First Surgery with FDA-Cleared Wrist Replacement Implant He Designed

A hand surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City performed the first total wrist replacement with an implant he designed. The device, known as KinematX™, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2020.
Getting into the Swing of Golf Season: Tips to Prevent Injury and Up Your Game

With golf season here and the excitement of the Masters Tournament, many recreational golfers are getting ready to tee off. They may want to play as much as they can right away - not always a good idea if someone has been inactive all winter. HSS...
Avoid Running into Trouble: Foot Pain, Swelling Could Signal Stress Fracture

Now that spring has arrived, many of us will return to walking or running for exercise or playing outdoor sports. It’s the time of year doctors tend to see an increase in stress fractures. HSS doctors give advice on how to recognize a stress...
Lending a Hand: Use of Robotic-Arm Enables Pinpoint Accuracy During Spine Surgery

Advances such as computer navigation, 3D imaging and robotic-assisted surgery are enabling spine surgeons to perform less invasive, yet more precise procedures at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
Seeing is Believing: Hospital for Special Surgery First in U.S. to Use Augmented Reality Platform for Knee Replacement

An orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has performed the first augmented reality (AR) knee replacement in the United States.
HSS Bone Study Sheds Light on Complications After Spinal Surgery

The microscopic structure of bone appears to predict which patients will experience poor outcomes after spinal fusion, according to a new study by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City.
Surgeons’ Expectations More Accurate Than Patients’ Expectations in Predicting Patient-Reported Outcomes After Lumbar Spine Surgery

Surgeons’ preoperative expectations were more accurate than patients’ expectations in predicting patient-reported outcomes two years after lumbar spine surgery, according to a longitudinal study by investigators at Hospital for Special Surgery...
HSS Shares Successful Strategies to Support the Health of Older Adults with Online Programs

To address health concerns of inactivity and social isolation in older adults during the pandemic, the HSS Education Institute utilized various online approaches to deliver high quality musculoskeletal health education, exercise and support...
Sports Medicine Experts from Hospital for Special Surgery Available to Discuss 2014 Winter Olympic Games

Sports Medicine Experts Offer Insights During Olympics

Hospital for Special Surgery physicians, surgeons, rehabilitation specialists, sports psychologist and nutritionist are available for comment during Beijing Olympic games.
HSS is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Contacts

Tracy Hickenbottom
Senior Director, Public Relations and Social Media

 HickenbottomT@hss.edu

212-606-1197

Robin Frank
Public Relations Consultant

 FrankR@hss.edu

516-773-0319

Noelle Carnevale
Assistant Director, Public and Media Relations

CarnevaleN@hss.edu

212-606-1197
