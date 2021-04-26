Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has partnered with the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital in Maryland and The University of Pennsylvania to present a multicenter study revealing the effectiveness of a new method to prevent...

A hand surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City performed the first total wrist replacement with an implant he designed. The device, known as KinematX™, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2020.

With golf season here and the excitement of the Masters Tournament, many recreational golfers are getting ready to tee off. They may want to play as much as they can right away - not always a good idea if someone has been inactive all winter. HSS...

Now that spring has arrived, many of us will return to walking or running for exercise or playing outdoor sports. It’s the time of year doctors tend to see an increase in stress fractures. HSS doctors give advice on how to recognize a stress...

Advances such as computer navigation, 3D imaging and robotic-assisted surgery are enabling spine surgeons to perform less invasive, yet more precise procedures at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

An orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has performed the first augmented reality (AR) knee replacement in the United States.

The microscopic structure of bone appears to predict which patients will experience poor outcomes after spinal fusion, according to a new study by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City.

Surgeons’ preoperative expectations were more accurate than patients’ expectations in predicting patient-reported outcomes two years after lumbar spine surgery, according to a longitudinal study by investigators at Hospital for Special Surgery...

