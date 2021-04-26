Our News on Newswise
Collaborative, Multicenter Study Discovers New Method for Bone Infection Control
Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has partnered with the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital in Maryland and The University of Pennsylvania to present a multicenter study revealing the effectiveness of a new method to prevent...
26-Apr-2021 3:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
HSS Hand Surgeon Performs First Surgery with FDA-Cleared Wrist Replacement Implant He Designed
A hand surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City performed the first total wrist replacement with an implant he designed. The device, known as KinematX™, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2020.
19-Apr-2021 2:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Getting into the Swing of Golf Season: Tips to Prevent Injury and Up Your Game
With golf season here and the excitement of the Masters Tournament, many recreational golfers are getting ready to tee off. They may want to play as much as they can right away - not always a good idea if someone has been inactive all winter. HSS...
7-Apr-2021 3:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Avoid Running into Trouble: Foot Pain, Swelling Could Signal Stress Fracture
Now that spring has arrived, many of us will return to walking or running for exercise or playing outdoor sports. It’s the time of year doctors tend to see an increase in stress fractures. HSS doctors give advice on how to recognize a stress...
22-Mar-2021 3:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Lending a Hand: Use of Robotic-Arm Enables Pinpoint Accuracy During Spine Surgery
Advances such as computer navigation, 3D imaging and robotic-assisted surgery are enabling spine surgeons to perform less invasive, yet more precise procedures at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
2-Feb-2021 4:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Seeing is Believing: Hospital for Special Surgery First in U.S. to Use Augmented Reality Platform for Knee Replacement
An orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has performed the first augmented reality (AR) knee replacement in the United States.
17-Dec-2020 2:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
HSS Bone Study Sheds Light on Complications After Spinal Surgery
The microscopic structure of bone appears to predict which patients will experience poor outcomes after spinal fusion, according to a new study by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City.
15-Dec-2020 12:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Surgeons’ Expectations More Accurate Than Patients’ Expectations in Predicting Patient-Reported Outcomes After Lumbar Spine Surgery
Surgeons’ preoperative expectations were more accurate than patients’ expectations in predicting patient-reported outcomes two years after lumbar spine surgery, according to a longitudinal study by investigators at Hospital for Special Surgery...
18-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
HSS Shares Successful Strategies to Support the Health of Older Adults with Online Programs
To address health concerns of inactivity and social isolation in older adults during the pandemic, the HSS Education Institute utilized various online approaches to deliver high quality musculoskeletal health education, exercise and support...
26-Oct-2020 12:00 PM EDT
Sports Medicine Experts from Hospital for Special Surgery Available to Discuss 2014 Winter Olympic Games
6-Feb-2014 5:00 PM EST
Sports Medicine Experts Offer Insights During Olympics
Hospital for Special Surgery physicians, surgeons, rehabilitation specialists, sports psychologist and nutritionist are available for comment during Beijing Olympic games.
11-Aug-2008 8:00 AM EDT