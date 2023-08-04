Newswise — The start of the school year means new classes, new school supplies and for many kids, new shoes. If the back-to-school shopping list includes a new pair of sneakers, it’s important to choose a shoe with good support that fits well, according to pediatric orthopedic surgeons at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).
“When parents bring their children in with foot pain or an injury, the first thing I do is ask about their shoes. The problem is often inappropriate or poorly fitting footwear,” says Dr. John Blanco, who sees young patients at HSS in New York City and at HSS Long Island. “Footwear has a lot to do with how their feet function day to day, especially during athletic activities.”
Dr. Blanco says a sneaker should fit well in terms of length and width, have good arch support, and be made of sturdy materials. “If we could make sure shoes were the right size, had proper support and were laced up appropriately, we would probably solve 80% of the basic foot problems we see in kids,” he says.
While many people have no problem with sneakers that they buy off the shelf, a specialty store with experienced staff can measure the foot and help select the best shoe for one’s foot type, according to Dr. Blanco.
You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a good shoe. “The price of the sneaker has nothing to do with the quality of the shoe,” he says. “I see kids all the time with shoes that may look fancy on the outside, but you look inside and see that they don’t provide support.“
Dr. Blanco recommends lace-up sneakers over those that use Velcro, which provides less support. He says it’s important for young people to lace up their shoes each time they put them on. “Many kids are in the habit of slipping their foot into and out of a shoe without lacing it up appropriately, and this affects the way the shoe fits,” he explains. “A loose shoe can leave a someone more prone to injury if playing a sport.” Laces should go all the way to the very top hole and be tied snugly, as properly laced shoes give more stability to the foot.
How to Choose
When choosing sneakers, Joseph Molony, a physical therapist and manager of the Young Athlete Program at HSS, recommends people start with a good quality name-brand shoe. You don’t need to buy a top-of-the-line luxury model, but a solid name-brand shoe will generally be well constructed of quality materials. He offers additional advice when shopping for sneakers:
- Identify which brand fits best. Each company uses a specific foot mold when designing shoes. You may need a narrower heel, a wider toe box or a higher arch. Try on different brands to see which design is a good match for your foot structure. Once you’ve identified which one fits well, you can generally stick with that brand.
- The shoe should fit comfortably and snugly with no gaps between your foot and the inside of the shoe. For example, someone with a narrow foot may not do well with a shoe with a wide toe box.
- The shoe shouldn’t be so tight that it rubs against your foot in certain spots.
- Your heel should not rise up out of the shoe when you walk. Even if the shoe feels comfortable, the heel should not slide up and down.
- If you find a shoe you like in a store and it fits well, you can see if it’s available online for less money. If the color you want isn’t available in the store, you may also be able to find it online.
- Be careful when considering soft, flexible, cross training and minimalist sneakers (if you can roll them up or twist them easily, they would generally fall into this category). While they may be comfortable and fine for some, they are not be the best choice for kids who need shoes with support.
- Runners may want to alternate running shoes every other day since shoe materials often take some time to recover their shape. You end up buying the same number of shoes each year when you rotate them.
- Wear the appropriate shoe for the athletic activity. Although cross-training shoes can be used for various athletic activities, many sports require specific shoes. Running shoes are not appropriate for court and field sports.
Dr. Blanco says it’s important to retire shoes once they’re worn out. He says many teens hold on to their shoes too long. “The main problem I see is that people wear their shoes to the very end. The shoelaces are broken, their toe is ripping through the side of the shoe, the sole is worn down, but they love the shoes.”
Once a shoe is worn out, it no longer provides the support and protection needed for day-to-day activities, let alone sports.
