Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
Chevy Chase, MD USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Video Embedded
VIDEO

These Scientists Are Racing to Beat Omicron

As teams of researchers around the world race to piece together a picture of the Omicron variant, they’re fast-tracking discoveries and transforming the way science is done.
21-Jan-2022 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: investigators-news-release1200x670-v3.png

HHMI Invests $300 Million in 33 New Investigators

The scientists come from 21 US institutions and will join a community of Investigators who are tackling some of the most challenging problems in biomedical research.
21-Sep-2021 2:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: superlemonfrost-1430px.jpg

Leopard Gecko Skin Tumors Traced to Cancer Gene

In a rare gecko color variety known as Lemon Frost, scientists have traced an unusual coloring and tendency to form tumors to a gene linked to human melanoma.
17-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: hormaphis-cornu-aphids-1430x715.jpg

Here’s How Insects Coax Plants into Making Galls

Scientists have identified proteins in aphid saliva that can alter plant development. These proteins drive abnormal growths called galls, which give insects a protected place to feed and reproduce.
24-Feb-2021 10:20 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: download 86.jpeg

HHMI Commits $30 Million to Increase Diversity in Science with 21 Hanna Gray Fellows

HHMI announces the selection of 21 exceptional early career scientists as 2020 Hanna Gray Fellows to support diversity in biomedical research. The 2022 Hanna H. Gray Fellows Program competition will open later this year.
16-Feb-2021 11:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

Recording the Symphony of Cellular Signals That Drive Biology

Like a computer, cells must process information from the outside world before they respond. Scientists have now developed a powerful new way to observe the internal discussions responsible for cellular decisions.
20-Nov-2020 10:15 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: if-picture-1-1215px.jpg

COVID-19 Immunity May Last Six Months or More

People who have recovered from coronavirus can make potent antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 that evolve in the months after infection. These antibodies may be evolving in response to residual viral antigen hidden in the gut.
11-Nov-2020 4:10 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Jennifer Doudna Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced today that Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator Jennifer Doudna of University of California, Berkeley, and Emmanuelle Charpentier of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens are...
12-Oct-2020 3:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

HHMI is a science philanthropy whose mission is to advance biomedical research and science education for the benefit of humanity. We empower exceptional scientists and students to pursue fundamental questions about living systems.

Contacts

James Keeley
Director, Strategic Communications and News
biomedical research

 keeleyj@hhmi.org

301-215-8858

Meghan Rosen
Media Relations Manager

 rosenm2@hhmi.org

301-215-8859
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.39741