Our News on Newswise
Are Zebra Mussels Eating or Helping Toxic Algae?
While invasive zebra mussels consume small plant-like organisms called phytoplankton, Michigan State University researchers discovered during a long-term study that zebra mussels can actually increase Microcystis, a type of phytoplankton known as...
24-Jun-2021 9:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Beetle Species Discovered and Named After Iconic Sci-fi Heroines
The original Star Trek television series took place in a future when space is the final frontier, but humanity hasn’t reached that point quite yet. As researchers like Michigan State University entomologists Sarah Smith and Anthony Cognato are...
16-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Understanding the skin’s defense system
It can be easy to forget that the human skin is an organ. It’s also the largest one and it’s exposed, charged with keeping our inner biology safe from the perils of the outside world.
But Michigan State University’s Sangbum Park is someone...
4-Jun-2021 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Bacteria are connected to how babies experience fear
New research from MSU shows that an infant’s gut microbiome could contain clues to help monitor and support healthy neurological development
Why do some babies react to perceived danger more than others? According to new research from Michigan...
4-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Improving gender equity in the Indy 500
When the Indianapolis 500 commences on May 30, it will be the first in the race’s 105-year history to feature a female-forward group of a driver, owner and team. It is a big step in the sport’s commitment to improving equality and...
27-May-2021 3:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study: Don’t count on caffeine to fight sleep deprivation
Sleep scientists assessed how effective caffeine was in counteracting the negative effects of sleep deprivation on cognition.
26-May-2021 12:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Why are some Covid-19 vaccines working better for men than women?
If there’s one take-home message for the general public about the coronavirus vaccines approved in the U.S., it’s that they are remarkably effective. But Michigan State University’s Morteza Mahmoudi is raising awareness about an important...
20-May-2021 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Bees interrupted
During a 15-year study of wild bees visiting blueberry fields during their blooming season, researchers caught an unexpected glimpse of how extreme weather events can impact bee populations highlighting the need for more long-term studies, says a...
19-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
MSU Agriculture Expert on Effect of JBS Attack on Meat Industry
2-Jun-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Renowned eating disorder researcher available ahead of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.
16-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST
Renowned cybersecurity expert Thomas Holt tracks government hacks in real-time
18-Dec-2020 12:30 PM EST
Expert: What is the Great Conjunction?
Contact: Kim Ward, University Communications: (517) 432-0117, [email protected], Zach Richardson, University Communications: (517) 281-5786, [email protected]
Dec. 16, 2020
Ask the Expert: The Great Conjunction
EAST LANSING, Mich. – As the...
16-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST
Ask the expert: MSU veterinarian dispels myths about pets and COVID-19
9-Apr-2020 4:55 PM EDT
How religions around the world are keeping the faith during COVID-19
6-Apr-2020 3:05 PM EDT
Can Obama become Biden's VP? "It's complicated," says Brian Kalt, law professor, Michigan State University and constitutional law expert.
11-Mar-2020 2:25 PM EDT
President Pelosi? Line of succession explained
26-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDTSee All Experts