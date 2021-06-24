University Park, PA USA

Researchers World-Wide Find Great Value in ReaxFF Reactive Force Field

More than 1,600 researchers in six of the world’s seven continents have requested parameters for a ReaxFF reactive force field developed by a Penn State researcher and used as a valuable research tool in fields as varied as biomaterials, polymers,...
Materials Researcher Honored with ACerS's 2021 Orton Lectureship

The American Ceramics Society (ACerS) has selected Clive Randall, director of the Materials Research Institute and distinguished professor of materials science and engineering, to give the 2021 Edward Orton, Jr. Memorial Lecture at the 2021...
New Tissue-Closure Model May Aid in Promotion of Faster Wound Healing

The observation of a previously undetected biological mechanism for closing gaps in living tissue improves basic understanding of the wound-healing process and may one day inform strategies to speed healing after surgery and could hold other medical...
Graduate student finalists show their work during research elevator pitch competition

Penn State graduate students in materials science and materials engineering learn valuable career skills such as concise presentation of their research and win prizes during the 2021 Millennium Café PPG Elevator Pitch Competition on May 15 and May...
NSF renews funding for Two-Dimensional Crystal Consortium

The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced a renewal of funding for the Materials Innovation Platform (MIP) national user facility at Penn State’s Materials Research Institute (MRI), the Two-Dimensional Crystal Consortium (2DCC). The 2DCC is...
“Seeing” previously invisible nano-level glass damage

For the first time, the subsurface structural change of silica glass due to nanoscale wear and damage has been revealed via spectroscopy, which may lead to improvements in glass products such as electronic displays and vehicle windshields, according...
Helpful, engineered 'living' machines in the future?

Engineered soft autonomous materials that respond to stimuli hold great potential for a variety of applications from maintaining infrastructure to cleaning the environment.
Penn State Mourns the Loss of Della Roy

The Penn State and materials research communities are mourning the loss of Della M. Roy, emeritus professor of materials science and a founding member of the Penn State Materials Research Laboratory (MRL), now the Materials Research Institute (MRI)....
About

The Penn State Materials Research Institute (MRI) is an interdisciplinary organization for engaging strategic research at the cross-section of education, science, and innovation. Our activities span the physical, engineering, and life sciences, and draw upon the expertise of a diverse faculty in departments across the campus. The key characteristics of this organization are an entrepreneurial and collaborative faculty culture, core facilities with technical staff and state-of-the-art equipment, three buildings dedicated to interdisciplinary materials research, and continuous support provided by the University. Our faculty and programs are driven by excellence in science and education, by long-term partnerships with industry and the Commonwealth, and by a commitment to achieving real world impact.

