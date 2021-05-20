Twenty years after launching the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, founder Mike Lazaridis is confident the future looks brilliant under the guidance of his successor as Board Chair, Canadian entrepreneur Mike Serbinis.

In her May 12 webcast as part of the Perimeter Institute Public Lecture Series, Emily Riehl will explore the fascinating mathematics providing solutions to a matchmaker’s dilemma.

On Wednesday, May 5 at 7 pm ET, Perimeter Institute presents a special public talk by Harvard University’s L. Mahadevan, who will explain how the intersections of physics, biology, and mathematics are unveiling the amazing complexity of life.

Watch the live webcast on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 pm ET.

A new research hub at Perimeter Institute seeks to accelerate discovery in one of the fastest-growing fields in physics, thanks to a $10 million investment from the Riddell Family Charitable Foundation.

Robert Myers, a theoretical physicist consistently ranked among the world’s most influential scientists, has been appointed the new Director of Perimeter Institute. The appointment follows an exhaustive global search and was made with the...

The Bosch Community Fund, on behalf of ESCRYPT in Canada, presented $35,000 to Perimeter Institute this week to increase local teacher and student engagement in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

Join physicist Rob Moore for a live webcast Apr. 4 as he explores the subatomic realm of quantum materials, and explains how they may shape our technological future.

