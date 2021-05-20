Waterloo, Ontario Canada

The torch is passed: Perimeter Institute names a new Board Chair

Twenty years after launching the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, founder Mike Lazaridis is confident the future looks brilliant under the guidance of his successor as Board Chair, Canadian entrepreneur Mike Serbinis.
20-May-2021

A Solution to the Stable Marriage Problem: Emily Riehl webcast

In her May 12 webcast as part of the Perimeter Institute Public Lecture Series, Emily Riehl will explore the fascinating mathematics providing solutions to a matchmaker’s dilemma.
11-May-2021

Morphogenesis: Geometry, Physics, and Biology - L. Mahadevan webcast

On Wednesday, May 5 at 7 pm ET, Perimeter Institute presents a special public talk by Harvard University’s L. Mahadevan, who will explain how the intersections of physics, biology, and mathematics are unveiling the amazing complexity of life.
5-May-2021

Mapping the Universe with eBOSS: Will Percival live webcast

Watch the live webcast on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 pm ET.
7-Apr-2021

Perimeter Institute launches Clay Riddell Centre for Quantum Matter

A new research hub at Perimeter Institute seeks to accelerate discovery in one of the fastest-growing fields in physics, thanks to a $10 million investment from the Riddell Family Charitable Foundation.
15-Oct-2020

New Perimeter Institute Director among world’s most influential scientists

Robert Myers, a theoretical physicist consistently ranked among the world’s most influential scientists, has been appointed the new Director of Perimeter Institute. The appointment follows an exhaustive global search and was made with the...
28-Feb-2019

Perimeter STEM Education Programs Receive Grant From Bosch Community Fund

The Bosch Community Fund, on behalf of ESCRYPT in Canada, presented $35,000 to Perimeter Institute this week to increase local teacher and student engagement in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.
27-Mar-2018

Live Webcast to Explore How Physics Will Help Build the Future with Quantum Materials

Join physicist Rob Moore for a live webcast Apr. 4 as he explores the subatomic realm of quantum materials, and explains how they may shape our technological future.
22-Mar-2018


Quantum AI: Webcast to Explore the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Physics

Join physicist Roger Melko for a live webcast May 2 as he explores the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to questions in fundamental physics.
1-May-2018

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a Live Webcast From Perimeter Institute

On March 8, Perimeter Institute will host a live webcast featuring talks by women in a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.
7-Mar-2018

Explore the “Weirdest” Stars in the Universe During Live Webcast

Join astronomer Emily Levesque for a live webcast March 7 that will explore some of the most puzzling and bizarre objects being studied by astronomers today.
6-Mar-2018

Live Webcast to Explore How to Decipher Quantum Mysteries

Join physicist Robert Spekkens for a live webcast Feb. 7 as he draws unexpected parallels between Egyptian hieroglyphs, Plato’s philosophy, and the puzzles of quantum theory.
7-Feb-2018

Live Webcast to Explore the Ways “Useless” Discoveries Have Changed Our Lives

.In a live webcast on November 8, physicist Pauline Gagnon will explain how seemingly “useless” scientific discoveries, such as the Higgs boson, have changed the way we live our lives.
8-Nov-2017

Live Webcast to Boldly Go Where Science Meets Sci-Fi

In a live webcast from Perimeter Institute on June 14, a panel of scientists and creative minds will discuss the influence of science fiction, particularly Star Trek, on their fields, and the role of creativity and imagination in their work.
8-Jun-2017

Live Webcast to Explore the “Soundtrack” of the Universe

In a live webcast on May 3, physicist and author Janna Levin will discuss the landmark detection of gravitational waves and what it means for our understanding of our universe.
19-Apr-2017

The Tasty Side of Math Featured in Upcoming Live Webcast

In a live webcast on April 5, mathematician and foodie Eugenia Cheng will demonstrate how even advanced mathematics can be made fascinating and fun for all.
31-Mar-2017

About

Perimeter Institute is the world’s largest research hub devoted to theoretical physics. The independent Institute was founded in 1999 to foster breakthroughs in the fundamental understanding of our universe, from the smallest particles to the entire cosmos. Research at Perimeter is motivated by the understanding that fundamental science advances human knowledge and catalyzes innovation, and that today’s theoretical physics is tomorrow’s technology. Located in the Region of Waterloo, the not-for-profit Institute is a unique public-private endeavour, including the Governments of Ontario and Canada, that enables cutting-edge research, trains the next generation of scientific pioneers, and shares the power of physics through award-winning educational outreach and public engagement.

Contacts

Greg Dick
‎Executive Director of Advancement and Senior Director of Public Engagement

 gdick@perimeterinstitute.ca

(519) 569-7600 x5110

Colin Hunter
Director for Communications & Media

 chunter@perimeterinstitute.ca

519-569-7600 x4474

Anne Little
CRM and Marketing Specialist

 alittle@perimeterinstitute.ca

519-569-7600 x5420
