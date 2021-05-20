Our News on Newswise
The torch is passed: Perimeter Institute names a new Board Chair
Twenty years after launching the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, founder Mike Lazaridis is confident the future looks brilliant under the guidance of his successor as Board Chair, Canadian entrepreneur Mike Serbinis.
20-May-2021 12:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
A Solution to the Stable Marriage Problem: Emily Riehl webcast
In her May 12 webcast as part of the Perimeter Institute Public Lecture Series, Emily Riehl will explore the fascinating mathematics providing solutions to a matchmaker’s dilemma.
11-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Morphogenesis: Geometry, Physics, and Biology - L. Mahadevan webcast
On Wednesday, May 5 at 7 pm ET, Perimeter Institute presents a special public talk by Harvard University’s L. Mahadevan, who will explain how the intersections of physics, biology, and mathematics are unveiling the amazing complexity of life.
5-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Mapping the Universe with eBOSS: Will Percival live webcast
Watch the live webcast on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 pm ET.
7-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Perimeter Institute launches Clay Riddell Centre for Quantum Matter
A new research hub at Perimeter Institute seeks to accelerate discovery in one of the fastest-growing fields in physics, thanks to a $10 million investment from the Riddell Family Charitable Foundation.
15-Oct-2020 7:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Perimeter Institute Director among world’s most influential scientists
Robert Myers, a theoretical physicist consistently ranked among the world’s most influential scientists, has been appointed the new Director of Perimeter Institute. The appointment follows an exhaustive global search and was made with the...
28-Feb-2019 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Perimeter STEM Education Programs Receive Grant From Bosch Community Fund
The Bosch Community Fund, on behalf of ESCRYPT in Canada, presented $35,000 to Perimeter Institute this week to increase local teacher and student engagement in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.
27-Mar-2018 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Live Webcast to Explore How Physics Will Help Build the Future with Quantum Materials
Join physicist Rob Moore for a live webcast Apr. 4 as he explores the subatomic realm of quantum materials, and explains how they may shape our technological future.
22-Mar-2018 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Quantum AI: Webcast to Explore the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Physics
Join physicist Roger Melko for a live webcast May 2 as he explores the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to questions in fundamental physics.
1-May-2018 11:05 AM EDT
Celebrate International Women’s Day with a Live Webcast From Perimeter Institute
On March 8, Perimeter Institute will host a live webcast featuring talks by women in a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.
7-Mar-2018 1:05 PM EST
Explore the “Weirdest” Stars in the Universe During Live Webcast
Join astronomer Emily Levesque for a live webcast March 7 that will explore some of the most puzzling and bizarre objects being studied by astronomers today.
6-Mar-2018 11:05 AM EST
Live Webcast to Explore How to Decipher Quantum Mysteries
Join physicist Robert Spekkens for a live webcast Feb. 7 as he draws unexpected parallels between Egyptian hieroglyphs, Plato’s philosophy, and the puzzles of quantum theory.
7-Feb-2018 10:05 AM EST
Live Webcast to Explore the Ways “Useless” Discoveries Have Changed Our Lives
.In a live webcast on November 8, physicist Pauline Gagnon will explain how seemingly “useless” scientific discoveries, such as the Higgs boson, have changed the way we live our lives.
8-Nov-2017 9:00 AM EST
Live Webcast to Boldly Go Where Science Meets Sci-Fi
In a live webcast from Perimeter Institute on June 14, a panel of scientists and creative minds will discuss the influence of science fiction, particularly Star Trek, on their fields, and the role of creativity and imagination in their work.
8-Jun-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Live Webcast to Explore the “Soundtrack” of the Universe
In a live webcast on May 3, physicist and author Janna Levin will discuss the landmark detection of gravitational waves and what it means for our understanding of our universe.
19-Apr-2017 2:05 PM EDT
The Tasty Side of Math Featured in Upcoming Live Webcast
In a live webcast on April 5, mathematician and foodie Eugenia Cheng will demonstrate how even advanced mathematics can be made fascinating and fun for all.
31-Mar-2017 11:05 AM EDT